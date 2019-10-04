Poshan
Outlook-ICARE MBA Rankings: Most Promising B-Schools

Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: Here’s the list of most promising B-schools

04 October 2019
Photograph by Apoorva Salkade
S.No.INSTITUTIONPLACESTATE
1 ASM Institute of Business Management and Research Pune Maharashtra
2 Delhi School of Business (VIPS-TC) Pitampura New Delhi
3 Don Bosco Institute of Technology Bangalore Karnataka
4 Indian Institute of Rural Management (IIRM) Jaipur Rajasthan
5 Institute of Business Management, GLA University Mathura Uttar Pradesh
6 JIS University Kolkata West Bengal
7 Krupanidhi School of Management Bangalore Karnataka
8 MIET Business School Meerut Uttar Pradesh
9 Presidency University Bangalore Karnataka
10 Quantum School of Business Roorkee Uttarakhand
11 Sagar Institute of Research & Technology (SIRT) Bhopal Madhya Pradesh
12 Sister Nivedita University Kolkata West Bengal
13 Siva Sivani Institute of Management Hyderabad Telangana
14 St. Aloysius Institute of Management & Information Technology (AIMIT) MANGALORE Karnataka
15 TKM Institute of Management Kollam Kerala
* Listed in alphabetical order

Methodology

The Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020 survey is a 100 per cent outcome-based assessment, developed with deep insights from the ind­ustry and backed by strong research. The goal is to design a comprehensive framework with an aim to assess institutes—public and private—offering MBA and related management degrees in India on globally relevant and employability-oriented parameters, which are Faculty-Student Ratio (FSR), Research Productivity and Quality, Faculty with PhD, Faculty Experience (Teaching/Corporate), Gender Diversity, Regional Diversity, Median Salary and Employability.

The overall rankings are in three broad categories: figures for all parameter heads are given for the Top 25 and Top 75 public and private institutions, respectively; only the total score is given for 76-125 (private); and since those in the 26-30 (public) and 126-150 (private) band have almost similar scores, the overall score is avoided for them. The institutions for which no scores were given are arranged in alphabetical order.

The rankings are further categorised into (1) Institutions of National Importance; (2) University Constituent Colleges (A college that belongs to a university and follows its curriculum and exam pattern); (3) Affiliated Colleges; (4) Standalone Institutions; (5) Top North, South, East, West and Central Zone institutions; (6) Most Promising B-schools or Rising Stars. The Most Promising B-schools or Rising Stars is not a ranking, only a listing. These institutions have the potential to be ranked in future exercises.

The rankings have been analysed and produced by the Indian Centre for Academic Rankings and Excellence (ICARE), a trusted and government-approved academic audit and ratings agency.

Keeping in mind the challenges surrounding data submission Outlook and ICARE have jointly created the first-of-its-kind B-schools listing after taking feedback from academic leaders. The outcome-based framework is analysed wholly on data available in public domain and through renowned third-party sources.

