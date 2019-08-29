A King’s Ransom From The Iron Bank

Rs 1,76,000 crore! It is, and was, a curious, controversial, and deb­atable figure. When the for­mer comptroller and auditor general Vinod Rai estima­ted that this was the notional loss to the exc­hequer due to the 2G spectrum scam during the previous UPA regime, it jolted the nation, and proved to be one of the reasons for the downfall of the Congress and its allies since 2014. This week, when the government arm-twisted the Reserve Bank of India to transfer a similar amount from its reserves to bail it out, it rang a bell.

The RBI transfer proves that the gove­r­nment finances are in tatters. Last week, when Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a slew of new measures and budget-related roll-backs, she silently acknowledged that the economy was teetering on the verge of a crisis. Growth has slowed down, investments have lost pace, unemployment is high and consumers have postponed purchases. Several key sectors such as automobiles, consumer goods, retail, and textiles are in the doldrums.

Banks are cagey to lend to industry or retail consumers because of their bad loans. Although they have come down, they are still high. The alternative, non-­banking financial companies are in disarray. More important are the sentiments of Indian and foreign investors, who are shattered by the seemingly strong-arm official tactics to extract more taxes out of them. As Outlook’s last cover story (Death by Debt, Sep 2) revealed, India Inc is gripped by fear and despair.

The government has promised that its actions are the initial steps to revive business sentiments, encourage investments, propel demand, rev up growth, boost job creation and start a new era of lending. More moves are in the offing, and may be announced over the next few weeks. Deven Choksey, MD, K.R. Choksey Investment Managers, says, “These are the initial moves, not the last ones. The fact that the government is responding should perk up investor confidence.”

Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, CARE Ratings, feels that the announcements “are pragmatic and address various pain points in the economy. They will help alleviate the situation in the concerned sectors. Foreign stock market investors will be enthused and companies less worried about past proposals [like the one that corporate managers who are unable to reach CSR targets will be prosecuted as criminals]. Several operational issues have been eased. Whether this will help the slowing economy or not will be seen in time.”

Before we analyse the implications of some of the decisions, it is imperative to add that India’s economic woes are not unique. They have come in the wake of a global crisis that has engulfed nations in several continents and has imp­acted the Indian scenario too. For example, Indian exp­orts were hit, apart from the slack in local demand. This has afflicted export-­driven companies in sectors like textiles.

The RBI largesse can help the government in several ways. A part of the money will be used to pump in an additional Rs 70,000 crore into the banking system. This can open up a fresh lending pipeline of Rs 5,00,000 crore. There is a plan for a central monitoring system, which will safeguard the interests of bank officials if the loans go awry. With interest rates down, more money with the banks, and a low scare of victimisation of lenders, inv­estments may move northwards.

Another portion of the RBI money can be used to step up public investments. “We say that we don’t have fiscal space for public investments. So, these (RBI) reserves can be used for this purpose,” says Rajat Kathuria, director and chief executive, Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations. Choksey feels that it will allow the government to increase spending on infrastructure, which will put more money in the hands of consumers.

However, the downside of the RBI tra­nsfer is that the central bank may have insufficient reserves in a period of emergency. If the economy takes a further beating, if inflation rears its ugly head in the near future, or if the banking sector remains stressed, the RBI may not have enough cash to take corrective actions. In the past, as during the global financial crisis of 2008, it was the huge funds pumped into the system by the US Federal Reserve that saved the Ame­rican economy from a prolonged crisis.

India Inc and wealthy professionals were enraged with the reign of ‘Tax Ter­ror’, or the arbitrary and aggressive attitude of income tax officials to raise revenues. One industrialist said that the country had moved from ‘Licence Raj’ to ‘Inspector Raj’. The FM announced several measures to correct this. No income tax notices will be sent till October 1, 2019. From the same date, notices will be sent online in a transparent fashion to bypass errant officials.