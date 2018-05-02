The Magazine
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
14 May 2018 Business Cover Story

Blow Here To Shatter A Myriad Worlds

Another Julian Assange could cause disaster for messenger users worldwide
Siddhartha Mishra
Blow Here To Shatter A Myriad Worlds
Home Sweet Home
Deported, Tyler Kent (left) arrives in the US in 1945 after serving out most of his jail sentence in Britain
Blow Here To Shatter A Myriad Worlds
outlookindia.com
2018-05-05T10:38:44+0530

Earlier this year, when Cambridge Analytica whistleblower Christopher Wylie laid out his former employer’s modus operandi, the mind jogged back in time to remember the likes of Julian Assange, Edward Snowden, and even Daniel Ellsberg of Pentagon Papers fame. Wylie had revealed that Cambridge Analytica had been able to micro-target voters on Facebook using data it had sourced from a third-party application. India aside, the ramifications hit Kenya, Mexico, the United Kingdom and, most importantly, the United States of America.

Speaking of Ellsberg, the most recent portrayal of him on the big screen was in The Post (2017). In the scene where Matthew Rhys as Ellsberg hands over the papers to The Washington Post’s Ben Bagdikian, played by Bob Odenkirk, the former asks the latter a pointed question: “You are gonna publish these documents?”

Advertisement opens in new window

The reporter will say yes. Definitely in this case, you’d argue, with the US government having handed an injunction to the NYT (who Ellsberg had approached first) forbidding them from publishing the papers—a fact that Odenkirk and his editor Bob Bradlee knew. However, even in the opposite situation, the reporter would want to publish anyway for fear of losing that ‘exclusive’ to a competitor.

Political dissidents use these platforms to ­communicate. Compromising their data could lead to “immense ramifications”.

Now in the internet age, anyone can fill these roles of journalist and publisher. And when it comes to instant messenger apps, the data disseminated on them could range from a photo of a cheating spouse to confidential papers, and even a picture of your Aadhaar card. While the likes of WhatsApp and Signal offer encryption to garner a user’s trust, what if an employee—a ‘whistleblower’— acting out of a misguided moral compunction decides to put it all out there?

Kiran Garimella, one of the researchers who was able to identify trends in WhatsApp data from public groups, says “Leakage of WhatsApp or Signal data could have immense ramifications, in part due to their personal and sensitive nature.” He says that users across countries use them for secure communication, citing the repercussions that exposed political dissidents might face, and says that there are two scenarios in which the apps’ data might be compromised. “These companies could provide the encryption keys to governments (as Russia has been asking from Telegram) or they could be hacked by the security agencies in these companies (as the FBI did with Apple iPhone encryption). In both cases, the integrity of these apps (and hence other secured communication apps) could be under jeopardy,” he explains.

Advertisement opens in new window

Vivek Wadhwa, author and distinguished fellow at Carnegie Mellon University’s College of Engineering in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, says the fact that people trust these apps with their information is why it will be a “personal disaster for many. Imagine the financial transactions, intimate personal conversations, and political discussions that would be compromised.”

Coming back to the nature of the whistleblower, there is a story of one from the Second World War. Tyler Kent, a diplomat at the US embassy in London, could have been the first, decades prior to Ellsberg. Reports call him an anti-semite and an anti-communist who didn’t want the US to enter the war against Germany on the Soviet Union’s side. In 1982, a reporter called Robert Harris interviewed Kent in his trailer near the Mexican border. Kent explained how he had planned on releasing cables during the 1940 US Presidential elections that showed President Roosevelt promising aid to Winston Churchill, at a time when an overwhelming majority of the American populace wanted nothing to do with the war. Kent was later arrested for stealing secret documents and passing them on to Nazi agents.

So what if a whistleblower, one who is politically motivated, decides to upset the apple cart? “Some whistleblowers act on principle and take personal risks to expose wrongdoing. Others simply abuse their power because they can,” says Wadhwa.

At a time when fake news rules supreme and people do not know who or what to believe anymore, a leak of data of such nature is precisely the kind of chaos a smartphone user doesn’t need. Back to cute cat videos.

READ MORE IN:
Siddhartha Mishra Julian Assange Whatsapp Social Networking Sites Internet Data Theft Cambridge Analytica Whistleblowers Business Cover Stories

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Reapers Of The Intimate Word
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
Related
More From Siddhartha Mishra
  • Reapers Of The Intimate Word
    Cover Story
    Reapers Of The Intimate Word
    How secure is the data we splurge on WhatsApp? Third parties can get hold of your number, and research reveals chinks in the ­protection of public group chats.
  • Sheep Call The Shepherd Wolf
    Pastoral Chaos
    Sheep Call The Shepherd Wolf
    A 2016 land deal by Kerala’s Catholic Church ensnares the top clergy in a legal case. As stories on intrigues grow, the laity is furious.
  • Malice As #News
    Cover Story
    Malice As #News
    Fake news—misinformation to trigger spiralling reactions­—is now a key weapon in online battles, often via trolls
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
ALSO IN THIS STORY
  • Cover Story
    Reapers Of The Intimate Word
    How secure is the data we splurge on WhatsApp? Third parties can get hold of your number, and research reveals chinks in the ­protection of public group chats.
  • Cover Story
    Smart-Snooper Uncool Gets More Unspooled
    Cambridge Analytica is caught in the act again, this time with Twitter. But it’s nothing like the scary Facebook breach.
  • Cover Story
    Chinese Checkers Of The Web
    China has banned all popular apps and social media sites. But its ­people are given local equivalents that are popular as well as thriving.
  • Opinion
    Rule Of The Know-Alls
    Our hyperlinked world endangers our privacy and dignity as a few know everything the rest are doing
  • Cover Story
    Sighs In Green Dialogues
    The nomination process for Bengal’s panchayat polls was smeared in blood. Within the HC’s relief to the opposition was the neatest of lobs—filing papers through WhatsApp.
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters