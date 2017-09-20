The Magazine
Noteworthy publications review the best business schools in the world. The Financial Times puts ISB Hyderabad ahead of IIM Ahmedabad at No 27.
Top 10 Business & Management QS rankings

Name of School

  1. Harvard University, US
  2. London Business School, UK
  3. INSEAD, France
  4. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), US
  5. University of Pennsylvania, US
  6. Stanford University, US
  7. University of Oxford, UK
  8. University of Cambridge, UK
  9. London School of Economics andPolitical Science (LSE), UK
  10. University of California, Berkeley (UCB), US

Top 10 The Economist Masters In Management Ranking

Name of School

  1. HEC School of Management, Paris, France
  2. University of Virginia, Charlottesville, US
  3. WHU, Vallendar, Germany
  4. ESSEC Business School, Cergy-Pontoise, France
  5. University of St. Gallen, Switzerland
  6. HHL Leipzig Graduate School of Management, Leipzig, Germany
  7. Cranfield School of Management, Cranfield, Britain
  8. University of Mannheim, Germany
  9. CEMS, Multi-school consortium
  10. ESADE Business School, Barcelona, Spain

Top 25 Financial Times Rankings

Global MBA

Name of School

  1. Insead, France / Singapore
  2. Stanford Graduate School of Business, US
  3. Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, US
  4. Harvard Business School, US
  5. Cambridge Judge B School, UK
  6. London Business School, UK
  7. Columbia Business School, US
  8. IE Business School, Spain
  9. Booth School of Business, US
  10. Iese Business School, Spain

ISB Hyderabad is No. 27 and IIM Ahmedabad is No. 29, IIM Bangalore is No. 49. IIM Calcutta is No. 95

MBAs for Entrepreneurship

Name of School

  1. Stanford Graduate School of Business, US
  2. Sloan School of Management, US
  3. Olin Business School, US
  4. Cambridge Judge Business School, UK
  5. Haas Business School, Berkeley, US
  6. Tuck School of Business, US
  7. Cass Business School, UK
  8. Tepper School of Business, US
  9. Saïd Business School, Oxford, UK
  10. Columbia Business School, US, Booth School of Business, US

MBAs for Finance

Name of School

  1. Stanford Graduate School of Business, US
  2. Harvard Business School, US
  3. Cambridge Judge B School, UK
  4. NYU Stern School of Business, US
  5. Booth School of Business, US
  6. Insead, France / Singapore
  7. Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, US
  8. Saïd Business School, Oxford, UK
  9. Tuck School of Business, US
  10. Kellogg School of Management, US

Global Online MBA

Name of School

  1. IE Business School, Spain
  2. Warwick Business School, UK
  3. Isenberg School of Management, US
  4. AGSM at UNSW, Australia
  5. Hough Graduate School of Business, US
  6. George Washington University, US
  7. Kelley School of Business, US
  8. Olin Business School, US
  9. Durham University Business School, UK
  10. Whitman School of Management, Syracuse University, US
