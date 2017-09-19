TED Talks
How to build a company where the best ideas win: Ray Dalio
The future we’re building—and boring: Elon Musk
When workers own companies, the economy is more resilient: Niki Okuk
The single biggest reason why startups succeed: Bill Gross
Two reasons companies fail—and how to avoid them: Knut Haanaes
How data will transform business: Philip Evans
How AI can bring on a second Industrial Revolution: Kevin Kelly
Smart failure for a fast-changing world: Eddie Obeng
Business Books
Tools of Titans
By Tim Ferris
Deconstructing The Tools
Entrepreneur Tim Ferriss shares the productivity secrets of the more than 200 “world-class performers” he has interviewed
***
Self-Employed
By Joel Comm and John Rampton
Those Symptoms of Success
The authors detail 50 qualities of potential entrepreneurs and provide a framework for aspirants
***
Option B
By Sheryl Sandberg and Adam Grant
The Afterglow of Adversity
Sandberg’s personal account of pain and recovery offers hope, a practical way forward and even laughter
***
Hacking Growth
By Sean Ellis and Morgan Brown
Ride to the Top of the World
The book dispels myths about growth hacking and provides an insight into how today’s companies drive through success
