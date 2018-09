Australia Is A Good Place To Study, But Finding A Job Can Be Hard

Advance Australia fair, as the nat­ional anthem goes. It’s the name of both a country and a continent—though the latter also includes the island of New Guinea. More and more Indian students have been ­applying to Australian universities of late. The country has 43 universities, which ­offer four-year-long bachelor’s degrees and two-year master’s degrees. Graduates who have completed a degree in Australia that’s at least two years long are eligible to stay back for a further 18 months, during which time they must find a job.

Australia Top 20 Colleges

Rank Name of College / University Address 1 Australian National University 90 South St, Murdoch WA 6150, Australia 2 University of Melbourne Parkville VIC 3010, Australia 3 University of Sydney Camperdown NSW 2006, Australia 4 University of Queensland St Lucia QLD 4072, Australia 5 University of New South Wales Sydney NSW 2052, Australia 6 Monash University Wellington Rd, Clayton VIC 3800, Australia 7 University of Western Australia University of Western Australia 8 University of Adelaide Adelaide SA 5005, Australia 9 University of Technology Sydney 15 Broadway, Ultimo NSW 2007, Australia 10 Queensland University of Technology 2 George St, Brisbane City QLD 4000, Australia 11 University of Newcastle University Dr, Callaghan NSW 2308, Australia 12 University of South Australia 101 Currie St, Adelaide SA 5001, Australia 13 University of Wollongong Northfields Ave, Wollongong NSW 2522, Australia 14 Macquarie University Sydney NSW 2109, Australia 15 James Cook University 1 James Cook Dr, Townsville City QLD 4811, Australia 16 Griffith University 170 Kessels Rd, Nathan QLD 4111, Australia 17 University of Tasmania Churchill Ave, Hobart TAS 7005, Australia 18 Curtin University Curtin University 19 Deakin University 221 Burwood Hwy, Burwood VIC 3125, Australia 20 RMIT University 124 La Trobe St, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia

Rank 1 Name Of College / University Australian National University Address 90 South St, Murdoch WA 6150, Australia Rank 2 Name Of College / University University of Melbourne Address Parkville VIC 3010, Australia Rank 3 Name Of College / University University of Sydney Address Camperdown NSW 2006, Australia Rank 4 Name Of College / University University of Queensland Address St Lucia QLD 4072, Australia Rank 5 Name Of College / University University of New South Wales Address Sydney NSW 2052, Australia Rank 6 Name Of College / University Monash University Address Wellington Rd, Clayton VIC 3800, Australia Rank 7 Name Of College / University University of Western Australia Address University of Western Australia Rank 8 Name Of College / University University of Adelaide Address Adelaide SA 5005, Australia Rank 9 Name Of College / University University of Technology Sydney Address 15 Broadway, Ultimo NSW 2007, Australia Rank 10 Name Of College / University Queensland University of Technology Address 2 George St, Brisbane City QLD 4000, Australia Rank 11 Name Of College / University University of Newcastle Address University Dr, Callaghan NSW 2308, Australia Rank 12 Name Of College / University University of South Australia Address 101 Currie St, Adelaide SA 5001, Australia Rank 13 Name Of College / University University of Wollongong Address Northfields Ave, Wollongong NSW 2522, Australia Rank 14 Name Of College / University Macquarie University Address Sydney NSW 2109, Australia Rank 15 Name Of College / University James Cook University Address 1 James Cook Dr, Townsville City QLD 4811, Australia Rank 16 Name Of College / University Griffith University Address 170 Kessels Rd, Nathan QLD 4111, Australia Rank 17 Name Of College / University University of Tasmania Address Churchill Ave, Hobart TAS 7005, Australia Rank 18 Name Of College / University Curtin University Address Curtin University Rank 19 Name Of College / University Deakin University Address 221 Burwood Hwy, Burwood VIC 3125, Australia Rank 20 Name Of College / University RMIT University Address 124 La Trobe St, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia

Copyright: prep4future

The cost of studying in Australia can range between 11,000 and 71,000 Australian dollars, not including the cost of living—which can be rather high in cities like Melbourne. Another key thing to note is that the country is in the southern hemisphere, which means that the seasons are reversed: the summer months are November–February. As a result of this, course start dates differ from those in other countries. Degrees can commence in February, July—the main intake—or September/November. Each university has its own start dates and application deadlines, which means that students will need to make a note of each one separately.

Read Also: Planning To Study In The US? Here's A List Of Well-Known Education Hubs

Australia Top 20 B-Schools

Rank Name of College / University Address 1 University of Melbourne Parkville VIC 3010, Australia 2 Australian National University 90 South St, Murdoch WA 6150, Australia 3 University of Sydney Camperdown NSW 2006, Australia 4 Monash University Wellington Rd, Clayton VIC 3800, Australia 5 University of New South Wales Sydney NSW 2052, Australia 6 University of Queensland St Lucia QLD 4072, Australia 7 University of Western Australia University of Western Australia 8 University of Adelaide Adelaide SA 5005, Australia 9 Macquarie University Sydney NSW 2109, Australia 10 Queensland University of Technology 2 George St, Brisbane City QLD 4000, Australia 11 University of Technology Sydney 15 Broadway, Ultimo NSW 2007, Australia 12 University of South Australia 101 Currie St, Adelaide SA 5001, Australia 13 University of Wollongong Northfields Ave, Wollongong NSW 2522, Australia 14 James Cook University 1 James Cook Dr, Townsville City QLD 4811, Australia 15 Deakin University 221 Burwood Hwy, Burwood VIC 3125, Australia 16 Griffith University 170 Kessels Rd, Nathan QLD 4111, Australia 17 University of Newcastle University Dr, Callaghan NSW 2308, Australia 18 Victoria University Footscray VIC 3011, Australia 19 RMIT University 124 La Trobe St, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia 20 La Trobe University Plenty Road & Kingsbury Drive, Melbourne VIC 3086, Australia

Rank 1 Name Of College / University University of Melbourne Address Parkville VIC 3010, Australia Rank 2 Name Of College / University Australian National University Address 90 South St, Murdoch WA 6150, Australia Rank 3 Name Of College / University University of Sydney Address Camperdown NSW 2006, Australia Rank 4 Name Of College / University Monash University Address Wellington Rd, Clayton VIC 3800, Australia Rank 5 Name Of College / University University of New South Wales Address Sydney NSW 2052, Australia Rank 6 Name Of College / University University of Queensland Address St Lucia QLD 4072, Australia Rank 7 Name Of College / University University of Western Australia Address University of Western Australia Rank 8 Name Of College / University University of Adelaide Address Adelaide SA 5005, Australia Rank 9 Name Of College / University Macquarie University Address Sydney NSW 2109, Australia Rank 10 Name Of College / University Queensland University of Technology Address 2 George St, Brisbane City QLD 4000, Australia Rank 11 Name Of College / University University of Technology Sydney Address 15 Broadway, Ultimo NSW 2007, Australia Rank 12 Name Of College / University University of South Australia Address 101 Currie St, Adelaide SA 5001, Australia Rank 13 Name Of College / University University of Wollongong Address Northfields Ave, Wollongong NSW 2522, Australia Rank 14 Name Of College / University James Cook University Address 1 James Cook Dr, Townsville City QLD 4811, Australia Rank 15 Name Of College / University Deakin University Address 221 Burwood Hwy, Burwood VIC 3125, Australia Rank 16 Name Of College / University Griffith University Address 170 Kessels Rd, Nathan QLD 4111, Australia Rank 17 Name Of College / University University of Newcastle Address University Dr, Callaghan NSW 2308, Australia Rank 18 Name Of College / University Victoria University Address Footscray VIC 3011, Australia Rank 19 Name Of College / University RMIT University Address 124 La Trobe St, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia Rank 20 Name Of College / University La Trobe University Address Plenty Road & Kingsbury Drive, Melbourne VIC 3086, Australia

Copyright: prep4future

In terms of studying business, Australia is different from a lot of countries in that:

They require at least five years of work experience after graduation to enrol on an MBA programme

Three of those five years must have been at a managerial level

They do offer a master’s in business/master’s in management program to candidates with less than five years’ work experience—provided they have at least one year of work experience or a business-related degree.

There are also MSc degrees in business, but these are highly specialised, and universities will encourage candidates to work towards the master’s in business/management instead.

Read Also: What Makes Canada A Top Draw For Students Planning To Study Abroad

While Australia is a good place to study, getting a job afterwards can be a difficult prospect, and more so for undergraduates than postgraduates. The job market itself is smaller and there is less exposure, due to the country’s distance from most of the rest of the world. Finally, if you are considering Australia, know that it is an interesting place to live, rich with multiple cuisines and multicultural influences, and with a reputed education system.