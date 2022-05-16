Yukti Raj Singh Aka YRS666 Gave Her Hobby A Commercial Touch

Entrepreneurs scan a wide base of research with failures as a part of their Success. The research crunching ability bound with the winning attitude is what makes profound personalities. One such entrepreneur, the founder of Ohio Global Food, is Yukti Raj Singh. At a very young age she ventured into the restaurant business and created a niche amongst the category. “Ohio global is not just a restaurant. It's an emotion, a feeling that takes you towards your appetite to give you a fulfilling experience,” Says Yukti. Serving a variety of veg and non-veg cuisines, the joint has become a favourite amongst the youth. However, the journey of entrepreneurship was not easy.

Since early age tasty food turned Yukti on. Making variety of recipes at home was one of her favourite hobbies. After completing graduation, she decided to give her hobby a commercial touch. And that’s when her journey began. Beating the odds, the capital raisings, the vendors and the operations single-handedly, Yukti did create a successful food enterprise.

“The passion to be an entrepreneur is what keeps you going. The passion to realise that freedom has cost. The cost is your efforts and if you are ready to pay that cost at the right time and the right place, success can never turn you down”, says Yukti.

Trending on Instagram she shares her adventures and thoughts to influence the youth.Her open minded thoughts about variety of things is something to ponder upon.

Born to Raj and Seema Singh, Yukti lives in Mumbai with her parents.

https://www.instagram.com/yrs_666/