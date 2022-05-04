Why Amruta Khanvilkar And Addinath Kothare’s Mammoth Starrer ‘Chandramukhi’ Looks Like Its Going To Make History

For years, Bollywood gave Indian cinema it’s fair share of big budget period dramas. Marathi cinema is breaking through this space with a mammoth musical period drama titled Chandramukhi directed by Prasad Oak. The film released on 29th April on cinema screens.

Right from its announcement through its various reveals (poster, trailer) the movie has left audiences spellbound with its theatrics, as the makers are leaving no stone unturned in making the moving a blockbuster hit! Chandramukhi is an adaptation of a famous book of the same name, written by Vishwas Patil. Set against 80’s political scene, the movie follows an amorous, twisted and controversial romantic tale which unites and entangles the vastly different worlds of Politics and Tamasha.

Here are main reasons, why any cinema lover must not miss a chance to catch it on the silver screen!

Larger Than Life Scenes, Sets, Characters and Dialogues

From the trailers, we are introduced to distinct characters some flamboyant, some shrewd, some dubious but each with an interesting arc which is sure to give the story some dramatic twists and turns. Audiences have given a thunderous response to the movie’s captivating dialogues, each looking likely contenders fo the ‘iconic’ status. The movies recreation of the world of 80’s both the colorful Tamasha scenes and the riveting political shades transports the viewer into another time through the cinematic magic of the screenplay and massive sets.

Musical Extravagnaza Like Never Before

With maestros like Ajay- Atul breathing life into the films musical score and singing superstar Shreya Ghosal lending her voice, the film’s soundtrack emerges as mesmermising, enthralling and immersive experience. After long Marathi cinema has witnessed talent on such a huge scale for a musical, which adds to the excitement around the film. The soulful ‘Bai Ga, Bai Ga’ or the subtly seductive ‘To Chand Rati’ or the playfully flirty ‘Chandra’ which is already trending on reels, have striked a hundred chords with audiences.

An Ode To Tamasha: Amruta Khanvilkar’s Look and Dances

Playing the titular character, Amruta Khanvilkar’s look as a dancer has left audiences awe-struck. Her dance moves on enthrallingly choreographed, foot tapping numbers take viewers back in time, in the midst of the vibrant, colorful yet melancholic world of Tamasha. She looks devastatingly beautiful and recreates the aura of Tamasha dancer realistically, as she tugs to audiences heartstrings, sometimes with flirty glances and sometimes grief stricken .

‘Chandramukhi’ looks like it is going to make its mark in the books of Marathi cinema.