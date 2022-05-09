Monday, May 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Magazine Outlook Spotlight

Union Bank Of India Becomes The First Public Sector Bank To Join The Account Aggregator Ecosystem

It is a defining moment for the AA ecosystem as Union Bank of India became the First Public Sector Bank to Go live on the Account Aggregator Framework. Union Bank will be both FIP (Financial Information Provider) and FIU (Financial Information User) enabling its customers to share data digitally on real time basis.

Union Bank Of India Becomes The First Public Sector Bank To Join The Account Aggregator Ecosystem
Union Bank Of India becomes the first Public Sector Bank to join the Account Aggregator Ecosystem

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 May 2022 7:18 pm

 The Account Aggregator Ecosystem framework went live in Sept 2021. The ecosystem helps lenders to leverage on digital data acquired by taking a consent from the customers, providing them a seamless journey, and eliminating the need of physical documentation. FIU (Financial Information User) can request for data from the FIP (Financial Information Provider) based on a simple consent given by the customer on their Account Aggregator handle.

It is a defining moment for the AA ecosystem as Union Bank of India became the First Public Sector Bank to Go live on the Account Aggregator Framework. Union Bank will be both FIP (Financial Information Provider) and FIU (Financial Information User) enabling its customers to share data digitally on real time basis.
Union Bank of India has partnered with Perfios Software SolutionsPvt. Ltd, a Sahamati empanelled TSP, to implement a full-stack solution for Financial Information Providers (FIP) and Financial Information Users (FIU) as per the ReBIT guidelines on the bank's premises. 

The development was completed in a record-breaking time of under 3 months. The solution implemented at the bank is highly scalable with capability to process large number of requests. It uses the most stringent IT frameworks and algorithms to ensure security and confidentiality of data.
The solution offered by Perfios seamlessly connects to the NBFC-AA ecosystem and acts as a single point to handle all the comprehensive and tedious integration architectures, helping FIPs and FIUs join the ecosystem.
 

Related stories

Founder Of Interia Talks About The Need For Sustainable Interior Designing

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight Union Bank Of India Public Sector Bank Account Aggregator Ecosystem Bank
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Pulkit Gogna Glorifying The Handloom Sarees, Empowers More Than 5,000 Weavers

Pulkit Gogna Glorifying The Handloom Sarees, Empowers More Than 5,000 Weavers

Kumar Kartikeya - From An IPL Dreamer To Mumbai Indians Star

Kumar Kartikeya - From An IPL Dreamer To Mumbai Indians Star