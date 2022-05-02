There Are A Lot Of Myths Connected With The Lifestyle Of An Anchor: Tina Behl  

The limelight, the glamour world is full of sparkle yet dull shimmers. Choosing to anchor as a profession was never challenging for Tina Behl, a scholar who opted to anchor to pursue her passion. She shared about the misconceptions people are having about this profession and her real-life incidents, which made her realize that anchoring is still hidden in the options for a suitable career now.

She was inclined toward the glamour world from a very young, she never knew that anchoring is also a career option to pursue. As the glamour world is all about modelling, acting, and singing for most people. But one day a turning point came in her life when she watched an anchor performing for her college fest. She found it so amusing and dignified because it was not only a way to showcase your talent or beauty but also communication skills and a way to connect with the people. It's like using your intelligence to charm the audience not just by your appearance but your wittiness as well. With the magic of playing with the words, Tina got so inspired after watching some of the anchors in the fest and on television that she decided to go ahead with it. She started practising, learning and trying a lot of things to become suitable for this career.

One day, she came across an advertisement for a city channel on television, while they were looking for it. She seized the opportunity and was chosen; they were impressed with her voice and offered her free training. From anchoring for advertisements, then small events to becoming a live anchor in big corporate as well as entertainment events, Tina Behl has come a long way as an anchor. She has worked with the biggies of Bollywood as well as the giants of the corporate world.

People admire her for her vocabulary, sense of humour, and speaking skills. Her voice is loved by all and she keeps on learning wherever she goes. However, this wasn't enough when it came to choosing a life partner for her. When her parents started looking for a perfect match, most of the families were excited and happy but most of them were like, she is an anchor, what kind of lifestyle she would be living. They started judging her profession. Well, Tina Behl is blissfully married to the man of her dreams, a navy officer who is assisting her in reaching new heights in her career. Even after working in many businesses, she still refers to him as her greatest support and strength. She strikes the right balance between her personal and professional lives.

Tina shared that there are lots of misconceptions related to the glamour world of anchoring. People are having a kind of blurriness related to this career. They just assume what girls do, they are super modern, or they don't see it as a good profession, that dignity is somewhere missing in the limelight.

Her career is reaching new heights, she believes that it won't be possible if she would have been working with the MNCs. She has travelled the world and numerous places and worked with reputed companies globally. She is loving her profession, yet she wants people to learn more about it as this industry is a hidden gem.