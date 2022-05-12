Sploot Raises USD 500K Seed Round From Info-Edge Backed Redstart Labs

Delhi based pet tech startup, Sploot has raised $500K as part of its seed funding round led by Info Edge (India) backed Redstart Labs.

The company will use the funds to nurture a close-knit community of pet parents, create educational content with experts on the Sploot app, and pilot revenue generating streams like dog walking and affordable fresh food.

Sploot is a community-led platform for better pet parenting with the aim to create happier and healthier lives for pets by empowering pet parents with the right knowledge, support system, and access to products and services. Currently, Sploot is a community of 30K members on its app and over 26k followers on instagram.

“The idea for Sploot came from seeing generations of pet parents learn by making the same mistakes over and over again with their pets. We want to harness this collective learning by helping pet parents learn from each other - and experts in the space. We believe that education about pet parenting is the first step towards influencing purchase decisions,” said Garima, Co-Founder, Sploot.

“Various studies value India’s pet care market at over $500 million, and is likely to grow multifold at 20% annually. Along with this growth comes an increase in demand for pet care products, services and experts. Sploot’s first-in-the-industry pet care community is bound to create a super platform for pet parents to get everything they need in one place,” said Vibhore Sharma, Partner, Redstart Labs.

Garima Kaushal (IIM A, XIC, SRCC) and Arnav Sahni (SRCC) founded sploot on the belief that pet parents want to give the best care possible to their pets - but lack the required know-how to do so. With Sploot, they want to create a community-led platform that handholds users through the journey of raising a pet, while offering the convenience of all products and services under one roof.

Sploot has previously been a part of Blume Ventures’ Lead Tribe, which is a learning and networking programme for early-stage women entrepreneurs and is also a part of Google’s Appscale Academy, a platform that mentors new gen tech entrepreneurs and helps them grow into successful global businesses.

About Sploot

Sploot is a community led digital platform for dog parents to engage and learn from each other. They provide informative content about canine health, behaviour and nutrition on their app. The app fosters a safe space for dog parents to get advice, keep track of their dog’s health, and attend expert workshops. Sploot also offers dog walking and fresh dog food services - the pilots for which are currently running in Gurgaon.

About Redstart Labs

Founded in 2020, RedStart labs is a wholly owned subsidiary of InfoEdge. Till date they’ve backed 12 startups that work towards using tech to create new ecosystems and solve problems.



