Priyanka Girotra Talks About How Banks Merger Can Be Beneficial For Investors & Consumers 

If you are even slightly interested in consuming news on a day-to-day basis, the one thing you would have certainly noticed is that in the recent times, there has been multiple bank mergers in India. One of the primary reasons behind a mega merger drive is to boost the global competitiveness of the Indian banks alongside effectively and efficiently tackling the burden of non-performing assets. It is also speculated that there are many similar projects in the pipeline and that the government will announce a series of major moves related to merger of more Public sector banks.

Before looking into the list of benefits, we should understand the meaning of the merger between two banks. A merger happens when two companies combine and form a new identity by becoming a single larger company. The process involves the transfer of ownership either by stock exchanges or by cash transitions between the two companies. Both the companies are supposed to open their books and tell each other every information from debts to recourses to technology.

The procedure of a bank merger involves providing bank details under the Banking Regulation Act, 1949. After that, the banks involved discuss and finalize their schemes with the government and consult the RBI. The next step involves the presentation of the proposal to the Parliament for approval. However, the Parliament has every right to accept, reject, or modify the scheme. The merger of banks is done to address the issue of the economic slowdown. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that ten public sector banks would be merged into four, reducing the number of public sector banks from 27 to 12. The ultimate goal is to boost the economy by increasing liquidity, diversifying risk, and combating the issue of non-performing assets. The Finance Minister also announced a recapitalization of INR 55,000 crore.

There are many benefits of a merger; firstly, it becomes easier for the government to keep a check on the banks, and the larger banks will be more resilient in times of crisis. Secondly, the enlarged institutions get more profits, and the ability to lend to large projects increases. Third, they easily sustain economic growth, and larger banks perform well globally. Fourth, large banks protect vulnerable PSBs from loss, leading to the protection of customers and the financial system. Lastly, these banks would be able to comply with BASEL III standards, and their formation will help address the issues with credit lending based on the twin balance sheet crises.



The merger of banks involves tons of benefits; having expertise in banking, HDFC Branch Manager Priyanka Girotra shares her insights on how mega-merger of banks can be beneficial for both investors and consumers.



The benefits for consumers involve the following.



1. Policies might change

A merger will allow the two banks to implement new policies or merge their present policies, and this will get the customers some new policies that might benefit them. For example, if two banks decide to merge and bank A has a low-interest rate than bank B, then there is a possibility that the banks decide to keep their interest rate the same as bank B due to the merger. Hence it will be beneficial for the customers of bank B.



2. Changes in customer services and improvement in customer base

A merger will help improve customer services. For example, if the call centers of two banks merge, then chances are there that their call response time will decrease, making customers happy. Secondly, merging two banks will increase the customer base and help the bank gain more profit.

3. Improvement in quality

When two different perspectives will come and work together, it will surely help make beneficial new policies. A merger will improve the service quality, which will benefit the consumers. Secondly, other facilities can also be improved at a lower cost because certain overhead expenses such as rent might be eliminated due to a merger.



The benefits of investors involve the following.



1. Reduced Cost

The bank’s economic scales will increase and lead to better business. Thus, the investors' earnings per share will increase due to the reduced costs, and the share prices are most likely to go up.



2. Increased Profit

If a company’s earnings per share are high, they are likely to gain more profits. Due to the merger, there will be more products and services available for a combined activity to sell, leading to an increase in earnings per share.



It could be argued whether mergers have the potential to create a positive impact or not but Priyanka believes that it is largely dependent on political, economic, social and technological factors. The actions taken by the government and other stakeholders are, without a doubt, taken with a holistic approach and with good will but whether it will be beneficial for the economy and the people is something that only time can tell.



