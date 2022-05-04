Phantom Zero Revolutionizes NFT Project Roadmaps By Going Back To Basics

Passive income, gambling, and special benefits? What characteristics distinguish a high-quality NFT project roadmap? What if it was necessary to go back to the basics and fundamentals of NFT projects? This is what Phantom Zero promises with their collection developed by Michael Kutsche, who worked on the design of Disney's Lion King, Alice in Wonderland, and Spiderman films.

Between the different promises, road maps, interesting communities that can be found, it is impossible to be present on all the projects and to invest on all of them. That's why we think it's now time to highlight original projects that break the trend and propose actions that are not seen elsewhere.

Given the artist's celebrity and track record of successful ventures, a project like Phantom Zero in the NFT sphere cannot be dismissed. The art in this collection is vast and one-of-a-kind, and the NFT Phantom Zero project is set to become one of the most significant in the coming months. The creators of the initiative have several surprises in store for the community.

They want to focus on the essentials: providing high-quality NFTs to their holders so that they can be proud of the artwork they possess while also profiting from the secondary market. Michael has been working on this project for over 10 years, with the original intention of releasing it as an animated film before opting to turn it into an NFT effort. As a result, the Phantom Zero project has developed into a mature art form that has allowed the artist's work to be highlighted throughout time. They promise art in the guise of the most fundamental type of fashion. A group of artists is also forming to connect numerous NFT collections by allowing them to receive NFT from the next collection by purchasing it from the previous one.