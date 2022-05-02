Musician Matthew Gallagher Shares His Unique Stance On Music And Life Purpose

When a musician embarks on their journey to fame and glory, they get to choose between material rewards and intangible feelings of contentment. A few are lucky to be blessed with both.

Matthew Gallagher is a powerhouse of talent who deems himself lucky enough to build a financially rewarding musical career that is fulfilling as well for his inner soul.

Matthew belonged to a poverty-stricken family and never imagined the life of a superstar for himself. In fact, he recalls playing music with friends around trailer parks where his homeless family used to reside at times, but not a single soul would be interested in the fresh musical piece he had composed. When he joined the school, he didn't miss any chance to participate in the school choir and particularly enjoyed his music lessons. He had a dream for himself back in those days, but he wasn't so sure if it would ever be his beautiful reality.

Life took Matthew to adopt various career paths before pursuing his dream as a musician. He tried his hand at entrepreneurship, but when it bored, he introduced himself to the world of coding, which luckily worked out for him. He was able to move away with his family and finally provide for his wife and kids. But did it fulfill his inner soul?

“I enjoyed coding initially, but when it became something that fed my kids and me but not my soul, I got exhausted. Music has always been my ultimate dream, and it was calling for me. I knew from the start that I wanted to impact people around me, and this was the only way,” Matthew recalls.

While working 9-5, Matthew started working overtime on the side to enhance and polish his music skills. He didn't waste any time, filling each passing hour with the determination to build his expertise as a musician. His family wasn't so supportive initially, but as he progressed and his first single garnered substantial public support for raising awareness about homelessness in the USA and drug abuse, they emerged as his best defenders.

He switched careers without a second thought because he was searching for his life’s purpose, and only music could help him accomplish that. “Someday, I would love for someone to tell me my music was their driving force to achieve what they thought they were capable of but never dared to pursue.”

Matthew’s story is a source of inspiration for all those hustlers and confused individuals who are scared to follow their dreams and search for their life’s meaning. Through his music, he empowers listeners never to feel sorry for themselves or curb their ambitions.

He guides them to achieve their dreams, and if there is one musician we had to pick who's the mirror image of the world we live in and doesn't shy from revealing its deepest, darkest secrets, it's Matthew Gallagher.