Music Producer, Multi-Instrumentalist Mihir Chandan Features On Spotify, Not Once But Twice

Do you know why artists sweat their blood to get their work recognised? It’s because being featured by music streaming platforms like Spotify means more popularity, a larger fan base, a remarkable achievement and more importantly validation of the industry. You make it to their curated playlists because you are worth it. Just like Mihir Chandan. The musician got featured on Spotify for his mastery of creating ear-soothing music.

Mihir Chandan's talent for playing several instruments has been receiving a great spotlight. Things got merrier when the musicians' relieving music was recognised and underlined by Spotify. Mihir Chandan's first feature under Spotify “Mint India” was his music, "Placid Ganges." This song was in a collaboration with Lud Uri (Croatia) and Lara Lark (United States of America). An Electronic amalgamation with huge influences of Indian Classical Instruments and a strong chill impact driving from Swiss born HANDPAN and its harmonic frequencies. This collaboration was truly global with artist from 3 different continents and thus a pure fusion.

He was again featured a few weeks ago for his song "Our Own Universe," which was a collaboration with Gowri Bhat and C-Deep under the “Fresh Finds” on Spotify. There is also a feature Music Video which was just launched featuring popular TV - Bollywood Actress “ Puja Sharma ”.

Sharing his overwhelming emotions, Mihir Chandan said, "I was amazed when I came to know about Spotify's feature. It feels gratifying when your work gets acknowledged. And it feels even more incredible when you see your name beside the greatest musicians like Armin Van Buuren, Alesso, Alan Walker, Diplo, DJ Snake, etc."

“Cant wait for the audience to hear my upcoming tracks with Rahgir, Shweta Shetty, Shubhra Agnihotri, Sanaea Bubber and Florence Vohera.”

The musician has over 100,000+ yearly listeners on all steaming platforms combined. His songs have crossed the reach of lakhs. And why not? Mihir Chandan's talent is unprecedented. He has been playing several musical instruments like Handpan, Rav, Guda, Percussions, Drums, Djembe, Goblet, Tabla, Cajon and Live Looping for years. His music is tuneful enough to keep them hooked. It's what makes Mihir's sound so distinctive—with just one listen, you know it's him.

Mihir Chandan has also performed as an opening act for Monolink during his April India Tour. The musician performed the act in front of 3000–4000 people and made most people tap their feet along with the beat for hours. Mihir Chandan is also celebrated for his "Handpan Flow on the Yacht" sessions. He has performed at many such events and captivated people with his mastery of instruments, especially the Handpan. His talent will leave you stunned, you can find his music on Youtube, Apple Music, JioSaavn, Amazon Music and all other leading streaming platforms.