Monday, May 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Magazine Outlook Spotlight

Mohammad Irfan Opens Up On His Latest Track ‘Farouza’ Produced By Ajay Jain

Mohammad Irfan's latest track will be released on ‘Elegant Eye Music’ official YouTube channel. 

Mohammad Irfan Opens Up On His Latest Track ‘Farouza’ Produced By Ajay Jain
Mohammad Irfan opens up on his latest hit track ‘Farouza’ produced by Ajay Jain

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 May 2022 2:32 pm

Bollywood singer Mohammad Irfan is all set to release his latest single 'Farouza'. The track is a quintessential romantic number and will be released on 3 may 2022. Mohammad Irfan is also known for his tracks like Banjaara, Phir Mohabbat,Tu hi tu and Yaariyan. Mohammad on his end hopes his fans continue to give him the unwavering support as he gears up for this song's release: This song is produced by Ajay Jain, Music By Annkur R Pathak, lyrics are beautifully penned by Vikas Dubey , featuring Ayushi Khurana and Ashrul Hussain the video is direct by Nadeem Ansari.

Mohammad Irfan says " Farouza is a song I believe my listeners will enjoy. They have lapped up every track of mine and it's this unwavering support that pushes me to better myself with every track. Our entire team has worked very hard to create this number and I sincerely hope that the audiences enjoy it just as much as they have enjoyed my previous songs".The track will be released on ‘Elegant Eye Music’official Youtube channel. 

Elegant Eye Music founded by Ajay Jain is one of the pledged to carve the enthusiastic millennial accross the nation and giving them a concrete platform to reverberate with tha audience -loving music.

Related stories

There Are A Lot Of Myths Connected With The Lifestyle Of An Anchor: Tina Behl  

Elegant Eye Music's upcoming project is with Sonu Kakkar.
 

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight Mohammad Irfan Farouza Music Track Ajay Jain YouTube Channel
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Log9 Materials Partners With Indeanta Ventures For Rapid-Charging Battery Technology

Log9 Materials Partners With Indeanta Ventures For Rapid-Charging Battery Technology

On A Cafe Trail In Kochi

On A Cafe Trail In Kochi