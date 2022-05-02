Meet Sharad Bhatia, The Man Behind Building India's School For The Future

K8 School is a torchbearer of progressive change in the country. As this school, in collaboration with Discovery Education, transforms Indian school education through the power of digitalization.

Sharad Bhatia, Founder & CEO of K8 School, India’s first accredited online school, is the man behind India's school for the future.



Who is Sharad Bhatia?

Sharad Bhatia is a post-graduate in General management from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM Lucknow). Before taking up the role of the Chief Executive Officer at K8 School, Mr. Bhatia had already achieved great milestones of success. This man of wide knowledge has an impressive lineup of accomplishments in a career span of almost 19 years.



As a visionary educationist, Mr. Bhatia realized the dream of establishing India’s very own full-fledged online school (K8 School). This school is already creating a buzz because of its student-centricity and advanced teaching methodologies. And Mr. Bhatia’s expertise is taking it to the next level.



Vision behind India’s first accredited online school

Mr. Sharad Bhatia and his team strongly believe that education is not a privilege.

Quality education should be available for each student, to help them chase their dreams and add a sense of purpose to their learning.



K8 School is a renowned name for world-class education in India. This school has integrated the best of technology-based education in the present Indian scenario. In other words, it has introduced a new schooling approach into the mainstream education system.



The academicians of this school never compromise on the student’s quality of learning. In fact, the school operates with the idea of ‘Relevant Learning’. And for this, it helps students to discover their innate potential, make realistic plans, and supports them chase their goals.



As the Founder & CEO, Mr. Bhatia has succeeded in creating a school that helps Indian students realize their dreams of quality education from the comfort of their homes.



Here’s more about K8 School and its academic team’s commitment to make well-rounded school education accessible in India

K8 School creates a positive learning environment that facilitates learning at each stage from pre-primary to middle school (nursery to grade 8th). The school offers programs with a combination of online classes and flexible asynchronous (self-study) learning duration.



Online schooling is highly accessible for students. And K8 School goes the extra mile to ensure ‘Ease of Use’ through digital means of learning. By enrolling in this recognised online school, Indian students from Nursery to grade 8 can now access quality education through a user-friendly learning platform. And the best part is that they just basic digital skills to carry on with their online school program.



Mission to help every child succeed in achieving their aspirations and dreams

In India, large class size is one of the biggest challenges in the schooling system. So at K8 School, the academicians ensure that students excel in academics by thriving in a better learning environment. The class size is kept to a maximum of 15 students. This way, students get better teacher attention, stay motivated and enjoy optimal participation opportunities in the class.



Other than supporting students to turn their passion into action, K8 School’s meticulous team is also dedicated to play its part in meeting the dynamic needs of the Indian education system.



K8 School supports the initiatives of the Indian government

Primary and middle school years are life-changing for students. But unfortunately in our country, not all students in these age groups get the kind of education that they should.



With the ongoing challenges in this complex post-pandemic world, there’s a need to adopt a collaborative approach to plan the way forward. And K8 School envisions exactly the same.



At this critical time, Mr. Sharad Bhatia’s team is on a mission to use online education as a tool for nation-building. To meet the goal of inclusivity, K8 School caters to all students irrespective of geographical barriers, gender biases, and physical or learning disabilities. Besides, through their well-defined stakeholder collaboration plans, they deliver the best-in-class online educational programs.



A step ahead in creating stakeholder collaboration

At K8 School, the academicians acknowledge that imparting education is a collaborative process. The school creates a well-defined system of stakeholder collaboration. This includes opportunities for mutual interactions through carefully created channels.



Under the able leadership of Mr. Sharad Bhatia, the school has improved the overall educational standards within the Indian education system through the power of technology.



Its monitoring system empowers parents and teachers to gauge the student’s progress closely. The minutest learning gaps are identified through system-generated reports. And these are further compiled with teachers’ feedback to fetch highly accurate reports.



Through these automated mechanisms and the human touch of expert educators, K8 School aims at the constant improvement!



K8 School is an institution that believes in constant improvement

As a team of visionary stakeholders, the academicians of K8 School are in the process of constantly upgrading themselves. From student-centric pedagogies to excellent quality standards, a prestigious Cognia accreditation helps Mr. Bhatia’s team to constantly upgrade themselves.



In recent times, there is a spike in the number of students enrolled in this accredited online school.



And Mr. Bhatia’s team is all set to serve a much bigger and culturally diverse student community through its breakthrough principles.



The breakthrough principles of K8 School

K8 School strongly believes that readiness can reduce complexity.



This school is a fresh start to a resilient educational system in India. At K8 School, Mr. Sharad Bhatia’s passionate team is committed to growing better each day.



And their perseverance makes them capable of fulfilling every child’s dream in India.