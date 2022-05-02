Meet Rahul Malodia, Helping People To Grow Businesses

A great visionary with the knowledge that can make any business grow, Rahul Malodia is a consistent man who never settles for less. Chartered Accountants, Management Consultants, and Business coaches have now trained over 20,000 people from 250 cities across India in more than 300 Industries.

He is one of the youngest CA in India in his time and is now a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India with social media followers of 2 Lakhs across India. He is persistent with his vision to make India a nation of great businesses.

His father was a great man who believed in charity. He was the only doctor in a combination of five villages and was a respected man but with his demise, people around left their hopes but with his strong vision and a great attitude towards the life he lifted himself and his family.

While he was at the age of 14 his family decided to send him off to work because they had no money to educate him but his determination to study left him no choice but to stand up for himself. He received scholarships from various platforms and worked relentlessly until he received his certificate of Chartered Accountant.

Since the age of 21, he has been guiding business owners from different sectors including retail, chemical, financial services, and many others. Today people respect him for his working sincerity, expertise, proficiency, and his great attitude towards his life.

With his vision in mind to make every business grow and create a business base life in India. He is a member of BNI, ISHA, Lions Club, and many others.

Rahul Malodia is a living example of working his way out of struggles from educating himself to reaching the success he desired for. On various occasions, he has been appreciated for his energy and passion for work.