Meet Abhi Shetty, Taking Over The Hospitality Sector In Dubai And India

The kind of success and the level of momentum a few industries have attained cannot just be attributed to the advent of technology. Though smart tech has played an enormous role, one cannot unsee the unending efforts and hard work of a few young professionals who have gone all out to reach greater goals in their chosen industries and sectors around the world. Especially the younger brigade has been on their toes constantly to achieve towering success in their endeavours and all that they choose to lay their hands on. The hospitality sector is one such that has seen the rise of many such incredibly talented professionals. Among them, one name that has constantly been making a lot of buzz recently is Abhi Shetty.

He has shown his excellence as an entrepreneur in hospitality with his ventures, which have earned him massive prominence.

Abhi Shetty has gradually become a prominent name in the hospitality and nightlife sectors in Dubai and India. He is a young talent who has crafted mesmerizing experiences for people in the hospitality landscape for both Dubai and Manipal in India, offering great music and assorted food. Speaking about his journey, Abhi Shetty says that he began in 2019 in the industry. However, he is a mechanical engineer, and before stepping foot in the hospitality sector, he worked with MNCs like TOTAL France. The Indian talent says that his native is popular in the hospitality and tourism sectors, which also inspired him to be a part of the same and initiate his own ventures.

Today, he is known for his brand “Barrels,” which has been growing immensely in the hospitality world, especially across the Middle East and India, with two successful outlets in Dubai and Manipal. Abhi Shetty says that his journey so far as a young talent was no walk in the park, but his strong self-belief and the passion he felt for the industry helped him pave his own path to success in such a short period of time and even amidst massive competition.

Abhi Shetty now aims to expand his brand and open more outlets with different concepts in the hospitality space. Till then, do follow him on Instagram @abhishetty.