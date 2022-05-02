Meet Luca De Massis, The Rising Name In The Film Industry    

Photography is known to be the method to capture beauty. We all love to look at different models and contrasting beauty standards from all over the world. Phenomenal photography companies make it possible for us to continuously push new beauty standards. One such man has been pushing the limits in the fashion industry and rightly so: Luca De Massis.

Luca De Massis is a renowned Italian photography and branding specialist who works closely with social media influencers, actors, celebrities and models. He started his career in 2006 in Italy. With more than over a decade of experience as a photographer, he has become a worldwide household name.

His work has been featured in some of the prominent magazines of Europe like Forbes, Vogue, Elle to name a few. He firmly believes in loving what he does, and that philosophy has gifted him numerous clients and positive feedback throughout the years. He has used social media as a tool to successfully reach different households all across America. His interactions with other parts of the cinema and photography world through social media shows his skills and visionary view.

He embraces imperfections in his models which make them look perfect in front of the camera, according to Luca. His broad and open mind set has allowed him to work with people of various races and colour which in turn, has made him one of America’s exceptionally talented photographers.

Italy based Luca De Massis had the pleasure to work with many famous actors one of them is Daphne Zuniga who’s made her film debut in the 1982 slasher film The Dorm That Dripped Blood at the age of 19 and not to mention the classic 1992-1999 tv show Melrose Place. The company has also worked closely with popular actor and singer Robert Davi on different projects.

Recently Forbes has chosen De Massis as the photographer of the moment adding another achievement to his list.

He started his photography company from scratch and has now reached the heights of success. His company works with few of the great models and celebrities in the United States. Luca de Massis has a passion for beauty and art. Adapting with the changing world, he too has advanced his company into the digital realm. With such a creative mind-set and accurate business skills, it is no surprise that he is successful as a photographer, videographer, actor entrepreneur, author and filmmaker.



