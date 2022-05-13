Lavna Locks New Perspective On Home Security With Range Of Smart Door Locks

Basic home locks won't cut it in the twenty-first century when theft is high. Although CCTV cameras can help secure one's house, they can only provide real-time surveillance. There is a need for something more advanced than easy-to-crack locks and CCTVs if one intends to take home security to the next level. Smart locks for houses are a simple solution as they will increase not only security but overall accessibility. One such brand providing an impeccable service from the last three years is Lavna Digital Locks. It is a place where you would get cutting-edge security solutions in the entire smart lock industry.



Global Data

Statistics show that the global smart door lock market was worth USD 1,172.5 million in 2019 and is expected to grow to USD 4,449.2 million by 2027, with a CAGR of 18.4% throughout that time. The advancement of fundamental technologies such as the internet of things (IoT), artificial intelligence, cloud-based applications, big data, and others is driving the expansion of the smart locks market. These cutting-edge technology will aid important companies in the development of innovative smart door locks with a variety of functions.



Reason behind increased adoption of smart locks

Smart locks won't just make your home any safer, but they will provide greater control and efficiency. These smart home devices allow you to unlock doors using an app on your phone from anywhere, or they can even open when you're close to your front door. Not only will smart locks eliminate the need to drop everything in your hands to seek keys, but they will also allow you to lock and unlock your door from anywhere and grant digital "keys" to friends, family, caretakers, or anyone else who enters your home regularly. To bring innovation in the industry, the brand Lavna has set a target to launch around 80 virtual offices in the upcoming years. The brand has successfully achieved a target of 6 crores in a single year that means people are more inclined towards purchasing smart locks for their home safety.



Prominent trend is the increased adoption of emerging connecting technologies

The increasing usage of modern connecting technologies such as 5G network, Bluetooth, Z-wave, Zigbee, and others are some of the ways through which smart door locks can be operated. In smart locks, these technologies provide enhanced network connectivity and security features.



Government Investments to Increase Demand for Smart Door Locks During COVID-19

The global economy is being impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of the common problem, businesses are now required to allow their workers to work from home (WFM). In addition, the global information technology industry is faltering, and several manufacturing facilities are closing. Taking these early variables into account, the market for smart door locks is expected to fall significantly in the first half of 2020.



Talking about the same, the brand's founder stated, "Our locks have set a new standard for adding a stylish touch to your home while maintaining high-quality safety standards. We're on a mission to equip PAN India with keyless digital locks that provide the highest security and peace of mind. Everything that is locked is supposed to be safe, and Lavna locks have a forward-thinking management team constantly looking for ways to make that happen. At Lavna Locks , we believe that one is sufficient. Without your consent, no one else can access your secure haven."



Being one among the amazon choices, the Lavna Locks smart door lock has a simple, functional design and is used by builders while construction. It is suitable for both wooden and metal doors. Fingerprint unlock, RFID card, PIN or passwords, and the regular old physical key are all included in this smart door lock. Aside from that, it also allows OTP-based login, which comes in handy when you have visitors. Lavna Smart Locks app is available on Google playstore and IOS appstore. It is very easy and can be adopted by the new users easily. Apart from being bug free, it includes intrinsic features such as remote unlocking from anywhere- anytime, time-base access feature controlled by the mobile app, adding or deleting users by mobile app and many more. The brand also plans to introduce a new lock with inbuilt video door bell feature and face recognition unlock feature with 97% of success ratio.



Every modern home needs some level of protection, while standard door locks may suffice in some situations, having the ability to control and manage your home security remotely provides peace of mind. The best smart door locks combine the security of traditional locks with biometric security and other features. The Lavna Locks smart door lock is a fantastic solution with many features and a beautiful look.



