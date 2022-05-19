How This Digital-First Décor Brand The Décor Kart Adds A Luxury Touch To Homes? 

In the real world of aesthetics, we all want our spaces to exude sophistication and luxury. However, in reality, achieving an upscale look can break our budget. Since people stayed in their homes during the COVID-19 induced lockdowns, they freed themselves from the hustle of commuting and spent time restyling their homes. As a result, technology and décor amalgamated to bring distinctive products and create a regal feel at home.

Considering the perception that the home you live in reflects your choice and social being, the concept of luxury living is going to stay. To help people reconnect with their homes, The Décor Kart – a modern age online home décor brand in India offers a timeless range of products justifying classic elegance and contemporary style.

The business idea

The journey of The Décor Kart is more than two decades old starting as an independent B2B business in Delhi. Incepted by a husband-wife duo – Natasha and Brij, the brand developed into a national home brand arose from the common desire to provide homewares that are approachable and yet don't compromise on design. Later in 2015, their son Nihal joined the business as CEO with a vision to shift the institutional sales to building their own brand.

The digital-first décor brand offers a wide range of products across categories – decorative accents, storage and organization, candle ware and fragrance and garden décor. In the next 24 months, it is also planning to add at least 4 verticals to its existing portfolio.

“At The Décor Kart, every product is designed with a purpose, keeping beauty and elegance in mind. We constantly strive to surprise and delight the customers with unexpected, distinctive finds for their homes. That’s why we source and craft all products with care, ensuring every product at The Decor Kart is unique,” said Nihal Kalra, CEO of The Décor Kart.

The business presence

Bootstrapped by the founders, the home décor startup also secured debt and revenue-based funding. Based on an online selling model, The Décor Kart reaches its customers through its state-of-the-art website in the centre and a network of stores. The brand launched its first store in 2018 in Delhi NCR where it boasts a range of home accessories, kitchen and dining ware, accent furniture and gift ideas ready to tempt and inspire the interior decorator within. Apart from this, the brand also plans to open 25-30 stores across India in the coming 5 years.

In a short span, the brand has acquired a huge number of satisfied customers. In addition, the brand witnesses organic traffic from international markets including the UAE and the USA.

Initially, the brand is looking to explore these markets with a local distribution centre and an online sales channel. Eventually, the brand will foray into these markets through a physical network of stores by the end of FY25.