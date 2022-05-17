GameFi Tokens Ready To Disrupt The Market: Gala (GALA) And Pac-Man Frog (PAC) 

Play to earn (P2E) is transforming the cryptocurrency business and making it very popular among new and old investors alike. Also the term GameFi refers to P2E (play to earn) blockchain games, letting users earn money just by playing and enjoying them. GameFi enables virtual gaming experiences via cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and blockchain technology.

Two GameFi tokens that are ready to shake up the cryptocurrency market over the next few months are Gala (GALA) which is a well-established platform and Pac-Man Frog (PAC) which is still in its presale phase.

Why are these GameFi tokens special?

Gala (GALA)

Gala Games (GALA) is a prominent blockchain-based gaming platform that pays players with GALA, its native currency, for using the platform and completing tasks such as verifying transactions and protecting the network.

Users of the Gala platform can win GALA tokens and NFTs, which can then be exchanged for fiat currency. The GALA token is a governance token, and token holders have a say in future projects and the types of games developed.

Gala features the role-playing game Mirandus, the Minecraft-inspired SpiderTanks, the urban planning game owns Star many others which has made it very popular in the crypto world.

In addition, according to the Gala team, around a dozen additional games will be published in 2022. The 16,000 nodes responsible for the security of the Gala Games (GALA) network are entirely controlled by the network's users, which is one of the company's distinctive characteristics.

In addition, users who operate Gala Games' master nodes are rewarded with more GALA for their work, enhancing the GALA token's usefulness. GALA is, without a doubt, a key cryptocurrency in the GameFi with high long-term return possibilities, because of its fast growth.

Pac-Man Frog (PAC)

Following in the footsteps of Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba (INU) Pac-Man Frog (PAC) is the most recent animal-themed cryptocurrency. The Pac-Man Frog pre-sale has already begun, and it will be launched in the coming weeks.

Pac-Man Frog (PAC) has officially joined the world of cryptocurrencies with a boom, thanks to its GameFi elements. The platform intends to have state-of-the-art gaming features while investing in a community where investors may be delighted whilst making money.

The new crypto has grabbed the interest of many professional investors since it promises a flawless launch of NFTs on its NFT marketplace and aggregator. It will also offer investors NFT price data.

In addition to providing a launchpad, DeFi space, and gaming tokens, the platform is heavily dependent on its DAO community, which intends to act as an incubator for gaming initiatives and offers a DAO space.

Pac-Man Frog (PAC) uses the Solana system to accomplish low-cost, rapid transactions in its decentralised infrastructure. This implies you may trade PAC at a rate of more than 65,000 transactions per second, with a transaction fee that is far cheaper than Ethereum's (ETH).

The PAC Token is the ecosystem's utility token, allowing users to vote on the network's future. Moreover, it was designed to be deflationary and is a community-driven token for the ecosystem. Using PAC, investors will be able to execute transfers without concern about the possibility of short-term collapses.

To sum up, you cannot pass up the chance to invest in GameFi-centric coins as GameFi extends its supremacy over the crypto market and digital currencies. As a result, the PAC and GALA Tokens are the next best investments, as several investors compete to purchase them.

Find Out More About Pac-Man Frog

Presale: https://presale.pacmanfrog.io/

Website: https://pacmanfrog.io/