Four Young Bengalis Dared To Challenge The Global Capitalists

A long time ago there was a term called “Communist Hemisphere” when USSR was at large. Since its demise, the communist hemisphere disappeared and the world seemed to miss the media mechanism USSR once had. Today, when the whole globe from Brazil to India, is facing an ultra-rightist wave where Communists don’t even seem to have a tenacity to dream something big, four young Bengalis had the guts to challenge the global capitalists.

During the horrific phase, the first wave of Covid-19 in India when more or less the whole world was under a strictly imposed lockdown, four Bengalis from West Bengal had some other ideas. Mr. Shuvam Banerjee, Debojit Banerjee, Sourav Chakraborty and Gourab Ghosh planned to start a new digital magazine which will be operating at a global scale with a left inclined ideological perspective. In a world where the rightist forces are at large, they felt the need to strengthen an alternative voice in some way and that’s how “The International” magazine started. According to all four of the founding members it was in the October, 2020 when “The International” published their first ever digital edition but the preparations to start “The International” initiated more or less 6months before their first edition was launched. During this 6months duration their main challenge was to gather a global team of editors covering all the major countries in the world. Debojit Banerjee said “We knew from the very start that whatever we do, we can’t make a global media survive long without a global team”. After a long 6months of efforts putting in, they succeeded to form a global editorial board with 35 editors such as one of the main leaders of the main opposition party in Russia, the chairman of one of the oldest youth leftist organisation affiliated to CPB in UK, from 25 different countries. This board of editors includes national leftist leaders from Palestine, Kuwait, Jordan etc. and even some researchers and journalists from Canada, Sweden, Brazil, India etc.

As per the founding members, the initial days of their initiative was not the easiest and then they faced another challenge which was to get attention from their audience. Gradually they made their way into it and things started to work out. People like Gennady Zyuganov, who is the main opposition leader of Russia and four times runner up of the presidential election in Russia against Putin, Sunil Freeman who is the vice-presidential candidate in the 2020 elections of USA wrote in this magazine. The first official videographer of the White House and the creative director of the Bernie 2016 campaign and a film maker, Mr. Arun Chaudhary is a frequent writer and film reviewer in “The International”. “I find The International magazine to be invaluable. The International magazine is how I learn and how I grow” – said Mr. Arun Chaudhary in one of his videos.

All of the founding members of The International, comes from a left political background. Mr. Sourav Chakraborty is an advocate and an ex-AISF leader from West Bengal, Mr. Shuvam Banerjee who is a central council member of CPI is the Editor in Chief of The International, Mr. Debojit Banerjee is also an ex-AISF leader from the same state and currently a research scholar in the Engineering field, Gourab Ghosh is also a research scholar. He came into the left politics through the same organisation, AISF. Sourav and Shuvam comes from the metropolitan city of Kolkata, Debojit and Gourab comes from the Birbhum district in West Bengal.

Currently The International has thousands of readers. Majority of their audience is from the western world. Also countries like Kuwait, Israel, South Africa, Japan have a good relevance in their readership.

Sourav Chakraborty said “We are thankful to all those western celebrities, renowned academicians, intellectuals, Journalists and leaders who have supported us and they are the reason that we reached this far. We are hopeful that we can make The International totally mainstream if we continue to get this support”.

