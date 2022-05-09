Monday, May 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Magazine Outlook Spotlight

Fat Cat Killer Set To Launch Under The Ticker Symbol 'KILLER'

Innovative crypto payment solution providers, Fat Cat Killer, announce their official launch date on May 11th 2022

Fat Cat Killer Set To Launch Under The Ticker Symbol 'KILLER'
Fat Cat Killer

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 May 2022 7:52 pm

Fat Cat Killer is a new BEP20 token set to officially launch on Wednesday May 11th, 2022 under the cker symbol ‘KILLER”. The project, which includes the "Killer Pay" and "Killer Wallet" applicaons, aims to be the best medium for merchant processing by integrang with commonly used retail POS systems.

Killer Pay & Killer Token will integrate with POS systems in restaurants, hotels, bars, nightclubs, festivals, gentleman’s clubs, and luxury brands retailers. It will enable buyers to purchase goods and services using their digital assets, allowing them to enjoy extremely low transacon rates with a “cash back”
mechanism for all the $KILLER token holders.

Fat Cat Killer partnered with Strike Force Technologies, a 5-star rated leader in cyber-security firm with a long history, good track record, and a new patent in the blockchain. Strikeforce is not only responsible for providing the most secure Wallet on the market, but a secure integraon plaorm for crypto-based
payments to widely used Point of Sale systems in retail outlets.

Related stories

Do You Know The Relation Between Astrology And Medical Science?

Billy Blay, from the Panamanian based F.C.K Foundaon, says “We’re thrilled to announce that we recently have passed mulple Audits and KYC compliance and that our Merchant partner list is growing exponenally. We currently have over 50 brands commied to us at present, and we expect to have
over 200 someme this summer.”

For further informaon visit www.fatcatkiller.com .

Media Contact
F.C.K. Foundaon, Panama
Billy Blay (Brand & Concept markeng)
billy@fckcoin.com

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight Fat Cat Killer 'KILLER' Killer Pay Killer Token
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Pulkit Gogna Glorifying The Handloom Sarees, Empowers More Than 5,000 Weavers

Pulkit Gogna Glorifying The Handloom Sarees, Empowers More Than 5,000 Weavers

Kumar Kartikeya - From An IPL Dreamer To Mumbai Indians Star

Kumar Kartikeya - From An IPL Dreamer To Mumbai Indians Star