Fat Cat Killer Set To Launch Under The Ticker Symbol 'KILLER'

Fat Cat Killer is a new BEP20 token set to officially launch on Wednesday May 11th, 2022 under the cker symbol ‘KILLER”. The project, which includes the "Killer Pay" and "Killer Wallet" applicaons, aims to be the best medium for merchant processing by integrang with commonly used retail POS systems.

Killer Pay & Killer Token will integrate with POS systems in restaurants, hotels, bars, nightclubs, festivals, gentleman’s clubs, and luxury brands retailers. It will enable buyers to purchase goods and services using their digital assets, allowing them to enjoy extremely low transacon rates with a “cash back”

mechanism for all the $KILLER token holders.

Fat Cat Killer partnered with Strike Force Technologies, a 5-star rated leader in cyber-security firm with a long history, good track record, and a new patent in the blockchain. Strikeforce is not only responsible for providing the most secure Wallet on the market, but a secure integraon plaorm for crypto-based

payments to widely used Point of Sale systems in retail outlets.

Billy Blay, from the Panamanian based F.C.K Foundaon, says “We’re thrilled to announce that we recently have passed mulple Audits and KYC compliance and that our Merchant partner list is growing exponenally. We currently have over 50 brands commied to us at present, and we expect to have

over 200 someme this summer.”

For further informaon visit www.fatcatkiller.com .

Media Contact

F.C.K. Foundaon, Panama

Billy Blay (Brand & Concept markeng)

billy@fckcoin.com