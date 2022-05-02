Monday, May 02, 2022
Empowering Travel & Wellness With His Music And Initiatives, Suraj Beera Marks His Name Worldwide

When asked what empowers your mind and soul with a ambition to live for the better and what connects different cultures and people of the world together, Suraj says they are music and travel.


Suraj Beera

Updated: 02 May 2022 3:52 pm

With his new album “Enter my World” going viral world wide with 1,00,000 streams across all platforms, Suraj says music is the soul of his work and success.

When asked what empowers your mind and soul with a ambition to live for the better and what connects different cultures and people of the world together, Suraj says they are music and travel. Music is the platform through which a person expresses his emotions and relaxes his soul. Music creates life long sound memories. It complements the experience of travel since travel is the perception of impressions by all the senses. 

His new album “ Enter my World” with the tracks “ Dreams Come True” , “Once in a Millenium” , “Water of Venice”, “Walking in Times Square” have become viral on Instagram reels and bloggers have been using them for their travel vlogs.
“Water of Venice” is a Italian themed soothing flute track making the essence of waters of venice and canoeing a true audible experience.

“Walking in Times Square” is a true emotion of a persons dream come true when he visits the streets of Times Square in New york has now been streamed 40,000 times by the people of new york.

“Dreams come True” is more of a track connected with ambitions and determination we have to fulfill them. It has been creating records on Spotify with more than 1,00,000 streams in total.

Along with music, Suraj Beera also took initiatives for travel and wellness and has started his most ambitious startup which is a website called Your Diet Manager. He built a website for those who want to live a healthy lifestyle and it is his most well-known effort. This website has everything people need to follow a healthy diet and fitness plan. Your Diet Manager can provide you with free consultations with experienced dieticians. On this page, you'll also find diet books, diet regimens, and exercise routines. All of these diets and workouts are customised to your body's unique requirements.

Follow Suraj Beera on 
Instagram:  https://www.instagram.com/surajbeera/
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/31qd0idp6b18YH9Pf6pJsN
Twitter: https://twitter.com/SurajBeera

