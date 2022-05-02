Dr. Kshama Chandan Talks About How Your Teeth Are Always Shifting And What You Can Do About It

Have you ever looked in the mirror, noticed something about your appearance, and wondered, “Did those teeth always overlap that way?” Or “Has that gap always been there?”

Chances are that no, you haven’t been hallucinating a straighter smile for your entire life. Teeth shifting is a common problem for people of any age, and it may be affecting you today.

Dr. Kshama Chandan, a leading dental practitioner in Mumbai states that many people believe that teeth stay put once you get adult teeth but in reality, your teeth can absolutely shift on their own, often without you noticing until you look in the mirror one day and notice that your teeth are not where they used to be!

Are your teeth shifting? Are they getting worse over time? You're not alone!

Why are your teeth shifting ?

1. Skipping a retainer

If you’ve had braces or other orthodontic procedures to correct tooth alignment, your teeth have been moved from their natural positions.

Once your braces are removed or you stop wearing aligners your teeth may start to shift back to their old positions. This is natural. You may not notice the change from day to day, but over the course of months or years, you can see your teeth shift after getting your braces off, back to their natural position.

This is why it’s important for you to wear your retainers according to your orthodontists recommendations.

2. Tooth loss

“If you’ve had a tooth extracted, the surrounding teeth may start to shift to try to fill up the space” states Dr. Kshama.

Moreover she emphasises that the best way to avoid this problem is to replace missing teeth with dental implants or a bridge that spans the space of the missing tooth or teeth.

3. Teeth grinding

Grinding (gnashing or clenching) your teeth is a destructive process which puts pressure on your teeth making them shift in different directions.

“Majority patients are not even aware that they grind their teeth in their sleep” states Dr. Kshama.

Wearing a mouthguard while you sleep is an effective way to prevent wear and tear on your teeth.

4. Gum disease

Gum disease or periodontitis, weakens the gums that help keep teeth in place. When they start to break down your teeth become mobile, loose and start shifting.

5. Ageing

Many aspects of your facial anatomy become smaller and thinner as you age.

Your lips get smaller and tighter. It may not feel like a big difference, but that small change puts pressure on your teeth over time and that added pressure could shift your teeth.

Teeth shift throughout your life, leading to imperceptible changes or significant movement that may require the attention of a dentist.

There’s no magic fix-all for teeth shifting, as the appropriate treatment depends on its severity and the underlying cause.

If your teeth have already moved, there are ways to get your bite back on track, including orthodontic treatment with braces or Invisalign or a cosmetic correction with veneers and crowns. While teeth shifting is a normal part of life, we all deserve to have a smile we’re proud to show off.

Dr Kshama Chandan, is a celebrity dentist known for her expertise in meticulously fashioning beautiful smiles. Having been in the profession for many years, her knowledge, passion and competency in Aesthetic Dentistry has drawn several well known Bollywood faces to her clinic. ‘House of Tooth’, her clinic located in Mumbai serves as an extraordinary and multifaceted centre for all dental health issues. Her aesthetic magic has enhanced and perfected thousands of beautiful smiles all over the world and has been the silent reason behind the captivating beauty of several enigmatic personalities. Be it actors, sports stars or towering tycoons, the best in the business swear by her.

Are your teeth shifting? Not sure what to do about it?

You can get in touch with her on her Instagram handle @kshama3091 to discuss your options.