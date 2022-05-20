DigiPe Introduces ‘Double QR’ To Make Digital Payment Methods More Secure 

Struggling through the difficult times amid Covid-19, the world was fighting against the virus in many social distancing and contactless mechanisms but these were not the only things that replaced the normal ways of living. In these hard times, one thing that kept people amused was the internet and the entire inhabitants of India witnessed the transition of the digital economy that came after it. Now that people prefer to stay indoors and avoid physical exposure, online transactions have emerged as the ideal way to make payments. The digital payment industry employs solutions from banks, fintech, and the government to make the digital payment experience as easy and secure as possible revolving around a customer-based approach. Taking advantage of the existing situation, numerous fintech companies have emerged, however, there are very few that are providing an overall 360-degree solution to the customers and one such name is DigiPe Fintech Private Limited, an emerging name in the segment of Neo-banking sector.

DigiPe Fintech Private Limited has introduced its users to make a secure transaction with the help of a double QR, which operates on the idea of not letting the transaction fail. The systematic arrangement suggests that if the first QR signal fails to complete an ongoing transaction then the second QR will make sure that the payment is processed. With the introduction of this new concept, DigiPe has been successful in gaining the trust of a majority of the Indian population that are users of online payments gateway. DigiPe has carved a niche around itself by having more than 200+ corporate clients, 27000+ merchant relationships, and 3+ million users, along with a score of 17000+ app downloads, 50+ employees, seven banking partners, and 150B+ value transactions yearly.

In such a high-powered field, DigiPe’s Business Banking division confirms that all banking and financial transaction processes are constructive. India’s 1st Double QR digital payment service provider, DigiPe provides an extensive range of Neo Banking Services to meet the expected payment offers of both merchants and customers across their entire process. At DigiPe, innovation has always been the first priority. The newly launched two QR code services, as of now, would be available in several states across Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Telangana. In the future, DigiPe will be working towards taking the concise initiative of expanding on a Pan-India level. This unique platform operates a number of customer-centric services from numerous renowned organisations, acting as a solitary stop for the services at preferred locations.

DigiPe, based in Vizag, provides ease to all banking and financial transaction services. Not only this, the platform also dedicates USPs like exciting cashbacks, quick onboarding, safe payment methods, unlimited settlements, Instant payouts, and hassle-free accounting to its users. Talking about the same, the brand’s founder Sankar Rao stated, “In this competitive world, what makes our platform, DigiPe, unique and worth using is the fact that we are devoted towards solving and securing payment methods via a technology that induces the ‘double QR’ method. Our aim is to solve the transaction related problems caused due to internet connections and bank haggles by providing an easy and sustainable solution to all”.

DigiPe also includes built-in firewalls and multi-layer validations to ensure quick and secure transactions. The principles and necessary beliefs of DigiPe aids in encouraging employees to operate as a team and display a united front deck. Drive, Integrity, Gender Equality, Innovation, Professionalism, and Ethics are some core values that make it easy for the company to make decisions and practise teamwork. DigiPe, in the upcoming future, envisions becoming a leading name in the Neo-banking sector by scaling up their operations across the country.



