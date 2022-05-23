Darshana Sanjanaa's Jewellery is an ode to modern women

Have you ever seen a woman stepping out of her house without donning her jewellery? They have at least one piece of jewellery on their bodies to embody their beauty. Speaking of which, jewellery items from Darshanaa Sanjanaa Jewellers are like poetry to the modern woman. And to know why and how just stay hooked to this article.

Darshanaa Sanjanaa is a jewellery label that is best known for its classic and chic designs. To meet the requirements of today's women, they curate jewellery items that are a combination of contemporary and traditional designs. Some of Darshanaa Sanjanaa's jewellery are forged with the elements of traditional designs like intricate floral and fauna blended with a modern layout.

With its hefty collection of various jewellery items, Darshanaa Sanjanaa is always preferred over others. While the traditional gold bangles with regular designs are so commonplace, this jewellery label offers bangles that follow up with fresh patterns and tiny studded diamonds.

Darshanaa Sanjanaa understands how to make their jewellery stand out! Don't believe us? Take a look at that exquisite collection. To withstand the expectations of modern women, Darshanaa Sanjanaa has added many more items of jewellery like cocktail rings, signature bangles, and minimal and dainty necklaces.

The creative director of Darshanaa Sanjanaa Jewellers, Darshana Aswani, says, "Women need the most authentic jewellery to exemplify their persona the best. Women these days like donning jewellery that is minimal, unique and authentic. We have tried to put our best feet forward by maintaining the elements of traditional jewellery yet designing it with a modern layout."

Now you might be thinking that, since these items are outstanding and of high quality, they might cost you an arm and a leg. Aren't you? But no! Darshanaa Sanjanaa brings all these jewellery items at an affordable rate. Moreover, they are also into bespoke jewellery making.

Founded by Kaushal and Raveena Aswani in 1992, Darshanaa Sanjanaa Jewellers has three stores. This jewellery label is also admired by B-Town people like Madhuri Dixit, Kalki Koechlin, Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani, Athiya Shetty, Shilpa Shetty, Esha Gupta, and many more.