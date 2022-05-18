Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Dank Story Founder Vishal Ahuja on How He Managed to Get Such a Wider Reach to His Page

From 2017 till now, Vishal Ahuja's @dankstory on Instagram has witnessed massive growth. From 50 followers to more than 433k followers, Ahuja's page has reached the audience he always aimed for.

Vishal Ahuja, Founder, Dank Story

Updated: 18 May 2022 3:13 pm

Vishal Ahuja is a well-known internet star who has won people's hearts with his sense of humour. Ahuja hails from Madhya Pradesh and has always wanted to do something different in life. In 2017, he started a social media page called 'Dank Story' on various platforms. Vishal used to share jokes, memes and funny quotes and videos on his page. Little did he know that his page would enjoy a wider audience in a short span of time.

From 2017 till now, Vishal Ahuja's @dankstory on Instagram has witnessed massive growth. From 50 followers to more than 433k followers, Ahuja's page has reached the audience he always aimed for. Every month, the page witnesses a growth in the number of followers. The page's bio reads, "Read it | Feel it | Relate to it.Witty, Comedy & Relatable content throughout the internet😇".

One may wonder what Vishal did to make sure Dank Story reaches more and more people. The internet star answers that he was always consistent and dedicated to his page. Vishal states, "When I started the page, I just wanted to make people around me laugh. I started getting a good response from friends and acquaintances. In no time, more people started relating to my jokes, memes and videos. They share with their friends who shared with their friends and the chain kept growing."

He adds, "People's laughs, direct messages and comments encouraged  me every day to keep going on. I always wanted to spread smiles and make people laugh. With Dank Story, I have achieved that and I never want to stop. Now, I make sure that my page has an eye-catching aesthetic that makes it stand out compared to other such pages."

Dank Story Admin/Founder wants to keep making such creatively funny content that will make people smile. He also shares reels that pack a lot of laughter for his followers. Check out his page - https://www.instagram.com/dankstory/?hl=en .

