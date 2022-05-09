Dan Mace’s Idea Of ‘The BRU Show’ Has Sparked Fire Among The Audiences And Infused An Element Of Positivity In Them

Dan Mace is blessed with an innovative and creative mindset that fits his role best as a filmmaker. The profession of filmmaking is a place where the perfect blend of storytelling ability combined with unique ideas will make you stand out. Mace is best known as someone who wishes to make the internet a happy place and infuse positive thinking in everyone’s mind. The recently launched ‘The BRU Show’ is a testimony of Mace’s great work that has caught the attention of many and spread just like a wildfire on Discovery+ and Mace’s own YouTube channel which has over 783,000 subscribers and around 35 million views to date.

Now, what is so unique about ‘The BRU Show’ which is driving the audience crazy? Mace’s mindblowing ideas of turning a box truck into a giant rolling camera and defining happiness with 100 filmmakers around the globe have done the magic. Basically, the show is divided into 12 episodes infused with Mace’s creativity that range from capturing the beauty of Table Mountain with a camera truck to showing what vlogging would have been like in the 1970s, Mace brings out the best of YouTube and traditional TV.

Mace describes The BRU Show as a community of like-minded female and male filmmakers who connect and share ideas to watch other people grow and be a part of their narrative. To date, Dan has directed over 100 commercials and documentaries across four continents over a decade’s experience as a filmmaker.

“I went to YouTube to learn more about myself and about non-fiction storytelling”, explains Dan, cherishing the creative freedom the platform offers as opposed to larger production agencies.

“With YouTube I started this thing called the ‘BRU Community’. It’s a term here in South Africa for a like minded friend. […] If I wanted to leave something behind, I would want to leave a community of people that think a certain way. I think creativity is the ability to create long-term conversations with people that stick with them forever, and that helps people to grow and to believe in themselves”, says Mace.

“I’ve decided to pour every ounce of creativity, combined with a hell of a lot of planning, and develop a twelve-part show. The final chapter, if you will.”, Dan describes in his video ‘The beginning of the end”, adds the young filmmaker.

YouTube stars like Logan Paul and Casey Neistat appear throughout the episodes joining Dan in his escapades and offering valuable wisdom about what it means to be ‘Creative’. Throughout his professional journey, Dan has won many accolades including 3 Young Director Awards at Cannes Lions, an African Crystal Film Grand Prix, Bronze Loerie Awards, Ciclope Africa Editing Craft awards, and the Creative Circle ad of the month award. His form of art is to capture the happiness factor and share it with the world around him.

Dan advises aspiring filmmakers to make as many films as possible and focus on their sound and music selection. He adds that it is much easier to guide a viewer’s emotion with music and the correct sounds.



