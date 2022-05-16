Monday, May 16, 2022
Crypto Payment Solution Provider Fat Cat Killer Is Launching Its Token 'Killer' On May 17, 2022

Crypto payment solution provider Fat Cat Killer's token 'Killer'

Updated: 16 May 2022 2:21 pm

Fat Cat Killer ($Killer), innovative leader in consumer and retail crypto payment systems, has officially added 25 retail outlets to their list of merchant partners who intend to integrate their “Killer Pay” system, and to accept their native token, “Killer”.

Currently, Fat Cat Killer has over 70 individual merchant partners across the United States, Europe, Australia, and the Caribbean.  

Examples of the newly signed partners include the following: Sunset Music Festival, Jack Sutton Fine Jewelry, select Snap Fitness locations, Zeppelin Station Food Hall, plus a host of additional bars and restaurants to their ever-growing list of hospitality-based merchants.  

Will Quitriam Finance (QTM) Make New Presale Record and Join Filecoin (FIL) and Ethereum (ETH)?

In related news, the international brand, Penthouse Club, announced their partnership with Fat Cat Killer last week.

Billy Blatty from the Panamanian based F.C.K. Foundation says, “Our merchant partners are excited to use our system…it’s easy to set up…with its unbeatable transaction fees, and zero chargebacks, Killer Pay basically sells itself…We maintain our target of over 200 retail brands by the end of summer 2022.”

Their token, “Killer”, officially launches on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 @ 7pm UTC.

For further information visit - www.fatcatkiller.com .

