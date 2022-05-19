Crypto Gems That Could Double Your Portfolio – Logarithmic Finance , Shiba Inu, And Polygon 

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a meme coin that has attained prominence by creating a utility for itself, something most meme coins do not have. It plans to launch a metaverse on the layer two solution called Shibarium.

Polygon (MATIC) was originally launched as a layer 2 Ethereum solution, but it has grown into an ecosystem, housing services and other blockchain projects on its network.

Logarithmic Finance (LOG) is a portal designed to improve the connection between early-stage innovators (or startups) and investors. Here's why you need to take a look and invest in these three tokens today.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) and its burn portal updates

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has some new updates in the works, called the burn portal. The burn portal is an innovation supposed to help rescue the SHIB token supply. Rewards will be available every two weeks starting from May 17th, and users who opt to burn their tokens will receive an alternative token called BurntShib.

BurntShib holders will earn Ryoshu tokens as rewards, and 0.49% of the transactions will be distributed to Ryoshi token holders. There are hopes that these rewards will encourage more SHIB holders to burn their tokens and reduce the amount of $SHIB in supply, so the SHIB INU (SHIB) price can be improved eventually.

Polygon (MATIC) begins Web 3.0 integration

Polioniex is a cryptocurrency exchange that collaborates with Polygon (MATIC). The goal of the collaboration is to hasten Web 3 adoption worldwide. Polioniex is a secure trading platform created in January 2014. It provides leverage trading support.

The collaboration between Polioniex and Polygon (MATIC) will hasten the mass adoption of the Web 3 ecosystem and make decentralised applications more accessible to users of both platforms.

The Polygon (MATIC) token has enjoyed a price increase as the ecosystem expands, and Web 3 is a new opportunity to make Polygon adoption increase across both platforms. In the past 12 months, the MATIC token has increased by over 5000%.

Logarithmic Finance (LOG) grows faster with expansion

Logarithmic Finance (LOG) has gone through a very meticulous design process to serve as a protocol that provides a connection between project creators and investors. It is currently available only on presale and can be purchased using popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Polkadot (DOT).

Logarithmic Finance (LOG) offers a secure, noncustodial, cross-chain platform where clients can generate funds on a blockchain network depending on their preferences and needs. Logarithmic Finance (LOG) will support Ethereum (ETH), Tezos (XTZ), Solana (SOL), Avalanche (AVAX), and Polygon (MATIC).

Tokens will be launched in a hassle-free and secure environment, and investors will have access to liquidity pools on different blockchains. Project creators will also have access to funds on other platforms.

Conclusion

Always do meticulous research before investing in any coin to prevent unexpected losses, and never invest more than you are prepared to lose. All the coins discussed in this article could be 20x later this year. Whole Polygon (MATIC) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are already well known. Logarithmic Finance's (LOG) presale is an opportunity for investors to purchase the token, as crypto observers believe it could rise by up to 5000% before its initial coin offering (ICO).

