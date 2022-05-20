Changing The Crypto Landscape: Mehracki Token (MKI), Solana (SOL) And Polkadot (DOT)

There are some cryptocurrencies that are content with providing a logical use-case that can certainly help people, and there are those rare crypto projects that aim to alter the way we look at the cryptocurrency industry and seek to change it for the better.

The likes of Solana (SOL) and Polkadot (DOT) are blockchain powerhouses aiming to develop a global ecosystem big enough to challenge the Ethereum (ETH) network.

Then you have a project like Mehracki Token (MKI) , a memecoin that aims to make a real difference in the cryptocurrency space – making the experience fun and positive for its users.

How Mehracki Token (MKI) looks to shake up the industry?

While the likes of Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have been massively successful as memecoins, they have heavily relied on hype, marketing and social media to push them to the spot where they are now; Mehracki Token (MKI) looks to take a different approach.

As a memecoin, Mehracki’s mission is to revitalise the lost art of taking care of oneself and worrying less by creating an ecosystem supporting tourism, travel ventures, and meme sharing.

Mehracki is attempting to spread positivity by focusing on the hospitality and tourism industry which breeds a feel-good atmosphere, and by providing services for those industries, that would in turn foster a sense of community, understanding, and the merger of beliefs.

According to its whitepaper, “the vision of Mehracki is quite simple, to promote health and a quality lifestyle through memes and touring the world, using blockchain as the tool”.

Mehracki’s real-life application will consist of cheap, fast, and borderless transactions, with the MKI token to be used as payment, as well as allowing access to info on consumers’ behaviour for improved services, and a referral and feedback system.

If you’re looking for the perfect combination between investing in crypto and investing in a positive atmosphere that enriches your life, Mehracki Token (MKI) is the cryptocurrency for you.

Solana (SOL) stumbles after brief market stagnation

It’s been a tough period for everyone involved in the cryptocurrency industry for the past two weeks, Solana (SOL) included.

A near 50% dip in the past 30 days massively slashed SOL’s price which currently sits at $51.39, at this time of writing, an 80% drop from its all-time high of $259.96, set in November 2021.

A slight rebound of 2.1% in the past seven days set Solana on the right path before dipping 0.7% in the past 24 hours.

Despite the poor market form of Solana, some crypto experts remain bullish on the blockchain platform, with a prediction of the altcoin reaching $138.19 by the end of 2022.

Polkadot achieves impressive growth following the market crash

As software that aims to incentivise a global network of computers to operate a blockchain where users are able to launch and operate their own blockchains, Polkadot (DOT) is aiming to grow an ecosystem of cryptocurrencies.

Like every other coin on the market, Polkadot suffered heavily during the market crash but impressively rebounded with growth of over 11% in the past seven days, as DOT is now ranked as the 11th biggest cryptocurrency in the world, amassing a market cap of almost $10 billion, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Currently trading at $9.98, at this time of writing, CoinPriceForecast believes Polkadot will reach $53.70 by the midway point of 2022 and hit a price of $69.81 by early 2023.

