As The Best Skill Based Application, Conker App Takes Over The Online Education Sector

Education sector needs a big boost as there are still many gaps which can be filled to make it more impactful. This is the reason Arvind Arora and Sachin Upadhyay have founded their education platform Conker World, which provides a variety of women centric, elderly based courses, alongwith the most high demanding skilled courses which demand high pay packages. One of the major attractions of these courses is that they are imparted in Hindi language apart from their regular English materials. Students completing the premium and standard courses are given certificates, which helps them grab the right jobs.

Co-founder Arvind Arora says that the aim of their entity is to enhance the skills of the majority of students spread across the country who don't have access to high tier educational institutions. They are aiming to reach out to 90 percent of the vernacular speaking student base and make them self-sustainable, equipping them with the right skills that can help them get the best of jobs. The Conker App that they have launched has also been downloaded by more than 5 lakh users who have given a thumbs up for its extraordinary teaching methods which are easy and affordable too.

To maximize their student reach, they will be tying up with companies and job portals that will search relevant jobs for their students according to their skill sets. Their goal is to reach 5 million downloads in the next 8-10 months. Many big names have joined hands with Conker World, which has initiated their first round of seed funding which include Influencers & Founders like Ranveer Allahbadia (Beerbiceps), Neha Agrawal from Mathematically Inclined, Mahendra Dogney, motivational speaker, Himanshi Singh (let’s learn) and Viraj Sheth (Monk Entertainment).

Apart from these investors many who are known for their immense contribution towards the society have even joined hands like Dinesh Godara, Founder of Wi-Fi study & TREAD acquired by Unacademy and Cultfit; Jagdish Ahuja, Founder of Capital Market Academy & Ex-President of Bangalore Stock Exchange, Shubhankar Paul, CEO, Storycult, Bhunesh Sharma, Smile for all Society, and many more.

