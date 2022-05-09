Actress Hritiqa Chheber Spills The Beans On Her Future Career Goals

Monday, May 09, 2022
Hritiqa Chheber, Actress

Updated: 09 May 2022 8:14 pm

Don’t you all have a list of career goals written in red and underlined on the front pages of your dairy? Everyone has! And now, our beloved actress Hritiqa Chheber shares her future goals that she has penned for her acting career.

The actress has already won our hearts by starring in numerous music videos with her enchanting smile and excellent expressions. Hritiqa Chheber has a huge list of achievements. The actress says that she wants to enhance her acting skills by heightening her versatility and creativity in every shot. Hritiqa wants to give her best performance in every small and big project.

"I wish to enrich my actor qualities by performing and dictating the storyline to utmost perfection. Furthermore, I also wish to strengthen my memory so that I can grip the dialogue in less time and whack the screen in the first take. Apart from these, I wish to work with the most esteemed Bollywood directors, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Imtiaz Ali," says Hritiqa Chheber, talking about her future acting goals.

Besides these, the actress is also focusing on becoming proficient in voice articulation and facial expression so that she can deliver her best shot most impressively. Hritiqa Chheber is already an ace actress. Want to check out her on-screen skills? Watch a few music videos that feature the actress. She is the epitome of faultlessness.


Hritiqa Chheber also wants to get a good command of two dialects, Telugu and Kannada, except Hindi, Punjabi and English. This will help her foray into the South Indian film industry.


The actress started her journey with TV shows and did modelling for four years. Hritiqa Chheber then started featuring in music videos and gained tremendous popularity. A few music videos that Hritiqa is seen in are Gajendra Verma's Mann Mera, Sippy Gill's Pyar Nahi Ghatda, Sukhwinder Singh's Jai Jaikar, Palak Muchhal's Chupke and many more.


We hope that Hritiqa Chheber strikes out with all her future career goals.

