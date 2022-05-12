4 habits of the financially stable you can emulate

Money doesn’t buy happiness, but it is required to ensure that all one’s dreams are realised over their lifetime. Having ample amount of money can ensure stability, comfort and peace of mind. But how does one create wealth? It is not that difficult if one is disciplined, aware of the right avenues to explore, and consistent in their fiscal approach. If you think wealth creation is possible only for certain people with extraordinary foresight and knowledge of money, think again.

We list the 4 habits of financially successful people that you can emulate to create wealth and realise your dreams.

1. Budget your income and stick to the plan

You cannot hope to amass wealth if you don’t make simple tweaks to your spending and saving patterns. Any financially successful person will tell you that the key to having more in your hands is to budget its use carefully. You could make Rs 20,000 or Rs 1,00,000 a month – but if you don’t budget your expenses and be responsible in your spending, you will leach money and soon have nothing in your hands. Living paycheque to paycheque is never ideal. Start budgeting your monthly income – first deduct savings, bill payments and grocery costs. The remaining must be budgeted strictly to avoid unnecessary expenditure. The more strictly you stick to the budget, the more money you will have on hand to spend and save.

2. Become debt-free soon

Every financially stable person got to their level of stability by reducing debt and ultimately eliminating it. Debt can cause serious deficits in your income, and it becomes unmanageable over a period of time as you juggle multiple financial responsibilities and more than one loan with one income. The more the number of loans, the more you struggle to work with your dwindling income. If you are in debt, aim to eliminate it by consolidating it under one easy loan – this means taking a personal loan that repays the older debt, so that you still have the same amount of money to repay but just one EMI to contend with. Debt consolidation makes financial management much easier, so you should apply online for the personal loan as soon as you can. Leading loan apps in India offer easy loans that one can use to repay older debt – in turn, the personal loan is repaid in a few months. Apply for this loan online to become debt-free in 2022 and see the difference it makes to your financial life.

3. Pay yourself every month

‘Paying yourself’ is simply the practice of saving money regularly. The savings habit is a crucial one on the journey to wealth creation. Every month, set aside or pay yourself a fixed amount of money in a savings account the moment you receive your salary or business payment. Do not wait till the last week of the month to save money, because you might not have the necessary funds on hand. Start with the aim of setting aside Rs 3,000 per month, then increase it to Rs 5,000 per month after six months. Every year, take stock of your savings and periodically invest a portion of it in different instruments such as PPF, pension funds, mutual funds, stocks and bonds, etc.

4. Make your money work for you while you live your life

Most of us depend on our income to create wealth – you might work all 24 hours of a day, but still make the same salary at the end of the month. Wealth creation happens not with working harder or more hours, but by making your money work when you don’t. This literally means that your money must work for you while you eat, sleep, vacation, watch TV and even retire. This objective is achieved only by investing your money. Make a financial roadmap listing both short- and long-term goals, and list amounts of money required to fulfil those objectives alongside. Now research investment options that will help you achieve those goals and start setting aside money in each. Equity mutual funds, balanced funds, mid- and small-cap shares are good options that appreciate well over a longer time frame.