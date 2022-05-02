 Saayan Kunal, Director Of Gyan Niketan School, Decodes Benefits Of Digitalization In The Educational Realm 

The world is shifting, and people have started preferring the digital world more, be it shopping, ticket booking, or even education. Everything is gradually shifting to online or hybrid mode. Catering to this, many educational institutes have started incorporating online methods in their teaching. One such institute changing itself with changing times is Gyan Niketan School. Below Saayan Kunal the director of Gyan Niketan School, has given his point of view on digital education and has answered a few questions.

1. How did the idea of bringing something new to the education industry come to your mind?

When the Covid-19 pandemic and states hit the world had to go under lockdown, everything had to be shut down, from general stores to offices to education institutes. This hampered everyone's daily life, including students' education as well. To tackle this problem, most education institutes, including the Gyan Niketan School, switched to the digital education model so that students' precious years don't go waste. However, many students were willing to take admissions, and due to the fear of the virus, they couldn't do so. To help those, we digitalized our entire admission process, from registration to interviews to one on one teacher-parents interaction. This helped everyone get their things done in their comfort without even worrying about getting infected.

2. Do you feel that digital education is a boon for the students?

Yes, I feel that digital education is a boon for the students. It saves a lot of their time and gives them the required 'me time.' It gives them some extra time for their extracurricular activities, it also gives them regular sleep, and even gives them time to exercise and maintain their health. Digital education also allows students to learn at their own pace. Online education also increases access to various other educational archives and helps students see things from a wider perspective.

3. Has digitalization simplified the education system?

Digitalization has no doubt simplified the education system; earlier, when students bought textbooks for studying, they only used to get a limited amount of education. With digitalization, they now have numerous options. They can study at their own pace and in their own time. Other than that, they can even study at their own convenience and can study on any preferred device like a laptop, mobile phone, etc.

4. Do you think that running a school on a hybrid model is beneficial?

The hybrid model of education has proved itself very beneficial in the time of Coronavirus. There is no doubt that students need to be actually present in the class; however, many subjects can be studied online. By hybrid mode, students and teachers can save a lot of time for various other things, so I feel that it is beneficial for everyone.

5. What are your plans for the school?

I aim to open more branches of Gyaan Niketan School so that students everywhere can get the quality education we serve. Other than that, I would want to incorporate different subjects that are not so famous in India so that students get to learn something new and different. The ultimate goal is to get Gyan Niketan School a global recognition.

