'Personal Touch Goes The Extra Mile', Believes Millenial Designer, Mitaali Nanda Vohra

Meet Millenial Designer, Mitaali Nanda Vohra, who has disrupted the historical close-knit male dominated Jewelry industry by re-defining shopping styles

The Indian Jewelry industry, generally passed down 5 to 6 generations, is often male-dominated and family run. By virtue of this, most Indian families have a family jeweler - the Indian ‘Babu’ that is trustworthy and has been around for decades. In the wake of designer culture, Indian women globally, started moving away from old, conventional styles available at the local jeweler’s and were looking for unique and sometimes commissioned designs that stood out.

Successfully spotting a huge void in the market, for a more hands-on and personalized concierge experience for designer jewels in the luxury sector - Mitaali Nanda Vohra, founder of MNV Fine Jewels, (a luxury jewelry concierge) began her career in 2014. By strategically navigating the thin but blurry line between retailer and influencer, Mitaali decided to use her flair for fashion and understanding of jewelry, to style her own designs for the quintessential client and reach a larger crowd through the scaffold of online media. Mitaali hand-holds the whole process personally - from understanding the client’s requirement to helping them style the products and make a decision and then finally, delivering a satisfying retail experience. She believes that a personal touch, thrown in to a classic designer experience, is more rewarding for the client - who feels taken care of and comfortable, the way they would with their local jewelers.

With the online market booming and everything available at the click of a button, why would the designer want to take this route?

“Most clients are not able to tell the true size, color and look of a product over a website. Model images on websites are often misleading and a lot of clients struggle with uncertainty while purchasing. To cut through this, wouldn't it be easier if someone guides the client personally and lays out all their choices for them in an organized way to work through without the added pressure of making a decision this very minute”, suggests the young entrepreneur. In a mercenary and contactless world, Mitaali strives to maintain a creative balance while also developing personal relationships with each client, thus breaking the distant, commercialized bubble most sought after designers have propagated. “I want my clients to feel like they can ask for my opinion any time, and that I am only a phone call away. There is no greater joy than to be of service to my clients and to share my expertise and understanding”, she shares enthusiastically.

With two powerhouse brands synonymous to her name after almost a decade in the retail space, she was recognized as ‘Times of India Retail Icon’, not once but twice. She has also made waves internationally, featured in New York’s JCK Magazine - the industry authority for Jewelry & Retail in the United States. Re-defining what it means to shop for jewelry, the designer has successfully disrupted the historically male-ruled Indian Jewelry industry.

