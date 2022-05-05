'Never Say Never  & Follow This Mantra Forever'

It is not often that a serial entrepreneur goes on to become a best-selling author, but that is just what the young and dynamic Dr Sheetal Nair has achieved with aplomb.

After penning many articles and reports, Sheetal took the plunge to write a book during the pandemic. “When the lockdown began, I was constantly fulfilling training requests via webinars and the like. That’s when I decided to share my thoughts on Leadership through a book,” reveals Sheetal.

He released his first book ‘The Midas Touch’ in 2020 followed by his second ‘The Monk’s Secret’ in 2021. While The Midas Touch put Sheetal on his journey, The Monk’s Secret saw him garner global acclaim. He found instant fandom when he started getting invitations to present and discuss his book in India and abroad.

The Midas Touch focusses on forging leaders into champions, and The Monk’s Secret delves into the ingredients for a happy life. Together, the two books are a part of Sheetal’s 99-page trilogy, the last of which titled ‘The Subtle Art of Not Thinking’ will be released in April 2022. This book divulges how one can be efficient without effort.

A man of many talents, Sheetal is also a Trainer, Speaker, and a Visiting Faculty Member. But firstly, he is a serial entrepreneur. A well-qualified human resources professional, Sheetal is the co-founder of Vadodara based Sattva Foods and DSSG Bespoke Solutions Pvt. Ltd., an end-to-end manpower solutions company.

With more than a decade of experience across Business Consulting, HR, Training and Business Support services, Sheetal now leads a 6500+ strong manpower base spread across the country.

He follows the “100% or nothing" strategy.

He says, “I’m not a practicing Buddhist but I’ve been heavily influenced by “Buddha”, ever so that I’ve even named my son after him. What Buddhism essentially says is that the root of suffering is neither the feeling of pain nor of sadness nor even of meaninglessness. Rather, the real root of suffering is this never-ending and pointless pursuit of ephemeral feelings, which causes us to be in a constant state of tension, restlessness and dissatisfaction. Due to this pursuit, the mind is never satisfied.”

Now what this strategy essentially says is that irrespective of what your academic inclinations are & what they result in, you must put 100% efforts in whatever you do or just don’t do it. No half-baked attempts & no 99.9% ones too.

No strategy is complete without examples of it working, and I have many examples of people who haven’t been successful academically but by their own efforts have carved a niche in the world.

(a) Mr. Richard Branson – The Virgin Guy

(b) Mr. Steve Jobs – The Apple Guy

(c) Mr. Einstein – The Genius (Yes, believe it or not – Just Google this)

(d) Ms. J K Rowling – The Potter Seamstress

(e) Ms. Oprah Winfrey – The Billionaire Hostess

(f) Shri. Narendra Damodardas Modi – The PM of the world’s largest democracy

All these are average students, failed in multiple things but carved a niche for themselves, so much so that not just this generation but eons after this article is published too, their names shall shine.

What’s the common ingredients in their success stories?

(i) Average Students

(ii) Failed in the initial attempts of their lives

(iii) Kept giving their 100% in-spite of repeated failures

(iv) Accepted theirs being average & focussed on efforts

(v) Never say die attitude in life

Takeaways

So, what exactly are the key takeaways from this piece, firstly don’t be so focussed on being successful, secondly embrace your average results the same way you’d have successful ones. And finally, whatever you do, make sure to give your 100% to it.

“Remember it is you who defines your success not your neighbour”