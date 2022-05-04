 Mrs India One In A Million - 2021 2nd Runner Up Chandni Devgan Did A Brand Shoot For Lahore Jewellers On The Auspicious Day Of Akshaya Tritiya

Mrs India One in a Million - 2021 has been a great platform for the budding talent in fashion and beauty industry that offers multiple career-boosting opportunities to their participants and especially the ones that achieve a significant position on the stage. Such as Chandni Devgan (2nd runner up of Mrs. India One in a Million) from Dehradun. Moreover, she won Mrs Bold & Beautiful flaunting the REETIREWAZ_OFFICIAL modern lehenga choli with metallic steel work and intricate hand embellishments on raw silk.

As tittle winner Chandni devgan got the opportunity to become the brand face for this very renowned jeweller of Dehradun Lahore Jeweller to perform the exclusive brand shoot for them, shoot was lensed by Deepak, MUA and hair by Tannu Khan. In India lehengas have become an intrinsic element of the costume. From having the most lavish weddings to donning the most exquisite ensembles, raw silk lehenga do it all and stand out on your big day. This modest golden look lehenga choli paired with light bordered duppata will look more stylish the embrace the beauty of lehenga choli .The fabric is generally full, flared, and quite soft, making it an excellent choice for both day and night occasions. The timeless charm of its beautiful form never fails to make you feel unique, whether it's at a cousin's wedding or a joyful party at home. The lehenga-choli is also combined with a 'dupatta,' which serves as a sari pallu and covers the mid-riff and head, depending on how it is draped for the event.

Our bridesmaid's favourite is a classic piece of cloth that exudes elegance like no other. If there is another colour that shouts elegance and royalty, is the golden colour worn by Chandni Devgan. Lehenga choli with a golden and metallic wire waist belt makes the complete look unique, fashionable and goes with the trend. This whole look embraces the beauty of our Mrs India from Dehradun and showcases Indianness.

Chandni Devgan who was crowned as 2nd runner up in Mrs India One in a Million 2021 in classic category competition did a brand shoot for Lahore Jewellers based in Dehradun for the launch of their new range of Gold Jewellery with Polki and Kundan along with temple necklace and bangles for the upcoming Bridal collection on the day of the most auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya.

India is a diverse country with abundant culture and tradition in terms of clothes and Jewellery. Indian lehenga choli attracts millions of women for any festive wear. In India, gold jewellery signifies culture through its design and traditional values that are diverse from state to state. A three-piece Indian outfit is known as a lehenga choli. This attire is quite popular among India's young generation, and it is typically worn at important events such as weddings and festivals.

The idea of 'less is more' is crucial when it comes to accessorising and jewellery. Wearing one standout piece that goes with the rest of the clothing is a great way to complete the appearance. Chandni Devgan has complemented the whole look of Jewellery by Lahore Jewellers in 22 Carat Gold with uncut diamonds, rubies and emeralds in Dehradun since 1952. Chandni Devgan looks beautiful in that attire with the makeup done by Tannu Khan.

The luminous ERA brand is a collection of uncut diamond jewellery inspired by the cultural heritage of India from Lahore Jewellers. This golden set features emerald stone embellishments and is a stunning accessory. With the longer necklace below, the shorter necklace nicely matches the neckline. This jewellery is a classic fit when worn with a metallic silver golden lehenga. The decorations and patterns are a mix of traditional Indian jewellery traditions and contemporary trends. These are thought to have been worn by Mughal rulers as a mark of grandeur and history. Gold is evergreen jewellery that can never go wrong. The gold jewellery, which includes the Matha Patti and is placed on a golden base, is stunning. The little pearls contribute to the stunning design of this basic jewellery set, which will make you look stunning in your golden lehenga on your wedding day.

Uncut diamonds had already been loved and adored by jewellery enthusiasts by the time the science and art of cutting and polishing diamonds were established. Uncut diamonds have been increasingly popular in recent years, with individuals and businesses alike desiring beauty in its purest form Lahore Jewellers based in Dehradun have uncovered these patterns that were formerly popular. As she goes down the aisle in the most exquisite clothing and jewellery, all eyes are on her and her timeless beauty.

Apart from the conventional way of wearing a jewellery set that matches the overall lehenga design and colour, they have also come up with several witty ways to contrast and rock their gems. The bridesmaid never fails to amaze us with their unique style, whether it's matching their jewellery to the stonework or embroidery on their lehenga or harmonising the pattern of their dupatta with their neckpiece.

So, if you are about to get to wear it to your bestie’s wedding and are wondering how to choose jewellery for your lehenga or what to wear with your lehenga, then worry not! Just visit Lahore Jewellers, based in Dehradun. There are some of the most trending jewellery ideas to match or contrast with your bridal lehenga of different colours.

