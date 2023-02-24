Newlyweds Maanvi Gagroo, Kumar Varun Mark Their First Public Appearance, Host A Party For Friends

Actor Maanvi Gagroo and comedian-actor Kumar Varun hosted wedding party in Mumbai after announcing their intimate marriage on the social media. Several celebrities and their close friends joined Maanvi, Varun and their family members to celebrate the occasion. This is the newlyweds’ first public appearance as husband and wife. For the party, the Four More Shots Please actor wore a fuchsia pink statement lehenga and teamed it up beautifully with gold-tone jewellery, dewy makeup and a soft curled hair look.

On the other hand, Varun looked dapper in an all-black suit. They were also joined by their parents for a perfect family photo. Zakir Khan has also arrived among others at the party.

On Thursday, Maanvi and Varun announced their wedding with pictures on Instagram. It was a low-key ceremony, only attended by their close friends and family members. Many also praised them for their simple-fuss-free wedding looks.

While Maanvi opted for a red embroidered saree with a matching veil, Varun wore an ivory sherwani paired with white pants and a pearl necklace. Their first photo featured them holding hands and looking at each other in an open area with garlands around each other's necks.

The other photos have them posing with each other in a minimally decorated background. Posting the photos, Maanvi and Varun said, “In the presence of our close friends and family, today, on this palindrome-ish date, of 23~02~2023, we made it official, in every way. You’ve loved and supported us in our individual journeys, please continue to bless us in our journey together. Happy #2323 #KGotVi.”

Soon after she made it Instagram official, several fans and celebrities rushed to the comment section of their post and congratulated them. From Sayani Gupta to Ayushmann Khurrana to Neena Gupta and Hina Khan, the couple received warm wishes from many celebrities.

Maanvi Gagroo announced her engagement last month with a photo of her ring, without revealing any details about her fiance. She finally revealed it was Kumar Varun on Valentine's Day.