CISCE Class 12 Results Announced, 99.52% Students Pass Exams

CISCE Class 12 results were declared on Sunday.

Of the total number of candidate, 99.52 per cent candidates passed the exams. Girls outshined boys by a small margin.

The top rank was sahred by 18 candidates with 99.75 per cent marks. The second rank has been shared by 58 candidates who scored 99.50 per cent and 78 candidates scored 99.25 per cent to share the third rank.

In a first, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations had had conducted the exams in two terms. Explaining the result computation formula, CISCE Board Secretary Gerry Arathoon said the first semester marks of each subject have been halved with the exception of subjects like geometrical, mechanical drawing, and art.

He added, "These marks have then been added to the second semester and practical/ project marks to arrive at final marks in each subject."

(With PTI inputs)