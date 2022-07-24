Sunday, Jul 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Magazine Education

CISCE Class 12 Results Announced, 99.52% Students Pass Exams

CISCE Class 12 results were announced on Sunday. The top rank was shared by 18 candidates with 99.75% marks.

undefined
CISCE results have been declared (Representative image) Outlook Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Jul 2022 5:49 pm

CISCE Class 12 results were declared on Sunday. 

Of the total number of candidate, 99.52 per cent candidates passed the exams. Girls outshined boys by a small margin. 

The top rank was sahred by 18 candidates with 99.75 per cent marks. The second rank has been shared by 58 candidates who scored 99.50 per cent and 78 candidates scored 99.25 per cent to share the third rank.

In a first, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations had had conducted the exams in two terms. Explaining the result computation formula, CISCE Board Secretary Gerry Arathoon said the first semester marks of each subject have been halved with the exception of subjects like geometrical, mechanical drawing, and art.

Related stories

CBSE Class 12 Result Record Jump In Pass Percentage Against Pre-Pandemic Years

CBSE Class 10 Result Declared, 94% Students Pass Exams

CBSE Class 12 Results: Two Girls From Uttar Pradesh Become Toppers

He added, "These marks have then been added to the second semester and practical/ project marks to arrive at final marks in each subject."

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

Education National CISCE CISCE Class 12th CISCE Boards Result Ministry Of Education School Education Indian Education System Board Examinations Class 12 Board Exam
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Russia Attacks Ukraine’s Black Sea Port After Grain Exports Deal

Russia Attacks Ukraine’s Black Sea Port After Grain Exports Deal

MP Reports 219 Covid-19 Cases, One Death; Active Tally Stands At 1,435

MP Reports 219 Covid-19 Cases, One Death; Active Tally Stands At 1,435