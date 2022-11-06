Speaking of the high-voltage drama that a cricket match between the two neighbours ensues, Suresh Menon tells how sports rivalry is not confined to the Asian archrivals alone. It is rather our version of the England–Australia and Australia–New Zealand rivalries, except that they are not kept alive by politicians and media for political and commercial gains

Giving an illustrious example of Dattu Bhokanal, a onion grower who clocked the fastest 15th as a single-scull rower in the world at 2016 Rio Olympics, Dilip D’Souza tells how passion drives all sports and keeps nation on an edge, always

In the times of social media and TV channels, which whip up emotions that are more often than not toxic and come camouflaged as nationalism, a big game between India and Pakistan relationship always brings an edge and pressure, says Anand Vasu

Like it has been throughout the tournament, it will be a contest between India batters versus opposition bowlers. Zimbabwe have played an attacking style of cricket and it will be interesting to see if it earns them a different result in their final match of the tournament. Virat Kohli, currently the third-highest run-scorer in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, will look to reclaim the top spot. Zimbabwe were a dominant side in the qualifying rounds, but their ride in the Super 12 games hasn't been equally joyful. Regardless, they will look to sign off in style. Get IND vs ZIM live score.

