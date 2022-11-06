Sunday, Nov 06, 2022
India vs Zimbabwe, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12, Live Scores, India Batters Vs Zimbabwe Bowlers

India have already qualified for the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-finals owing to South Africa's loss to the Netherlands. Zimbabwe will look to get an upset win. Get IND vs ZIM live score.

India will look to keep their place at the top of the table.

Updated: 06 Nov 2022 10:23 am

Like it has been throughout the tournament, it will be a contest between India batters versus opposition bowlers. Zimbabwe have played an attacking style of cricket and it will be interesting to see if it earns them a different result in their final match of the tournament. Virat Kohli, currently the third-highest run-scorer in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, will look to reclaim the top spot. Zimbabwe were a dominant side in the qualifying rounds, but their ride in the Super 12 games hasn't been equally joyful. Regardless, they will look to sign off in style. Get IND vs ZIM live score.

