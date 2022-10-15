The final of Women’s Asia Cup 2022 sees India go head-to-head against Sri Lanka. India have beaten Sri Lanka in the first match and will look to repeat the same.
A ruthless Indian team would look to reassert its supremacy and aim to win an unprecedented seventh Asia Cup title when it clashes with Sri Lanka in the final here on Saturday. The most heartening aspect was how three 'seasoned' youngsters -- 18 year-old Shafali Verma (161 runs and 3 wickets), 22-year-old Jemimah Rodrigues (215 runs) and 25-year-old Deepti Sharma (94 runs and 13 wickets) put their hands up and carried the team through to the summit clash. The toss will play a vital role in this match.
What a spell by Renuka Singh Thakur in the Final of Asia Cup - 3-1-5-3. Bowled all the 3 overs in the Powerplay and put Sri Lanka on backfoot.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 15, 2022
- World class stuff by Renuka! pic.twitter.com/BoLAKxxvDi
Sri Lanka Women close at 66 for 9 at the end of 20 overs. India Women need 66 runs to lift the Women's Asia Cup 2022 trophy.
With 4 overs to go, Sri Lanka women are nine down with Sugandika latest to walk back.
India Women are all over Sri Lanka Women with the latter now seven down.
Sri Lanka Women are crumbling in the final, they are now 9/4.
Sri Lanka Women skipper Chamari Athapaththu is run out. India strike.
India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Sri Lanka Women: Chamari Athapaththu(c), Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Harshitha Madavi, Hasini Perera, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Malsha Shehani, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya
Sri Lanka have won the toss and chosen to bat first.
We're ready for the FINAL of #WomensAsiaCup2022— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) October 15, 2022
It's #INDvSL time! @OfficialSLC have won the toss and chose to bat first against @BCCIWomen
Who's taking the trophy home?#ACC
Squads:
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, S Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur, Meghna Singh, Kiran Navgire and Pooja Vastrakar.
Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (captain), Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandha Kumari, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Madhushika Methtananda, Hasini Perera, Odhadi Ranasinghe, Inoka Ranaweera, Anushka Sanjeewani, Kaushani Nuthyangana, Malsha Shehani and Rashmi Silva.
