Saturday, Oct 15, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Magazine Sports

IND-W Vs SL-W, Women's Asia Cup 2022 Final, Live Scores: SL Close At 65/9

The final of Women’s Asia Cup 2022 sees India go head-to-head against Sri Lanka. India have beaten Sri Lanka in the first match and will look to repeat the same.

IND-W Vs SL-W, Women's Asia Cup 2022 Final, Live Scores: SL Close At 65/9
India and Sri Lanka meet in the all-important Women's Asia Cup 2022 Final.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Oct 2022 2:33 pm

A ruthless Indian team would look to reassert its supremacy and aim to win an unprecedented seventh Asia Cup title when it clashes with Sri Lanka in the final here on Saturday. The most heartening aspect was how three 'seasoned' youngsters -- 18 year-old Shafali Verma (161 runs and 3 wickets), 22-year-old Jemimah Rodrigues (215 runs) and 25-year-old Deepti Sharma (94 runs and 13 wickets) put their hands up and carried the team through to the summit clash. The toss will play a vital role in this match.
Cricket News Women's Asia Cup 2022

  • 15 Oct 2022 / 2:33 PM

    Renuka Singh, Take A Bow!

  • 15 Oct 2022 / 2:28 PM

    India Women Set 66 To Win

    Sri Lanka Women close at 66 for 9 at the end of 20 overs. India Women need 66 runs to lift the Women's Asia Cup 2022 trophy.

  • 15 Oct 2022 / 2:15 PM

    Sri Lanka Women Falling Like Nine Pins!

    With 4 overs to go, Sri Lanka women are nine down with Sugandika latest to walk back.

  • 15 Oct 2022 / 1:47 PM

    Seven Down!

    India Women are all over Sri Lanka Women with the latter now seven down.

  • 15 Oct 2022 / 1:22 PM

    Sri Lanka Women Are Crumbling

    Sri Lanka Women are crumbling in the final, they are now 9/4.

  • 15 Oct 2022 / 1:14 PM

    Chamari Athapaththu Departs

    Sri Lanka Women skipper Chamari Athapaththu is run out. India strike.

  • 15 Oct 2022 / 12:41 PM

    Playing XIs

    India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

    Sri Lanka Women: Chamari Athapaththu(c), Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Harshitha Madavi, Hasini Perera, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Malsha Shehani, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya

  • 15 Oct 2022 / 12:38 PM

    Sri Lanka Women Win The Toss

    Sri Lanka have won the toss and chosen to bat first. 

  • 15 Oct 2022 / 12:32 PM

    Squads For Both The Teams

    Squads:
    India: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, S Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur, Meghna Singh, Kiran Navgire and Pooja Vastrakar.   

    Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (captain), Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandha Kumari, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Madhushika Methtananda, Hasini Perera, Odhadi Ranasinghe, Inoka Ranaweera,  Anushka Sanjeewani, Kaushani Nuthyangana, Malsha Shehani and Rashmi Silva.

Tags

Sports Asia Cup Cricket Harmanpreet Kaur Chamari Athapaththu Sri Lanka Women's Cricket Team India Women's Cricket Team Smriti Mandhana Jemimah Rodrigues Shafali Verma Deepti Sharma Meghna Singh
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read