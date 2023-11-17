Assembly Elections 2023: Voting Concludes In Madhya Pradesh And Chhattisgarh Amid Sporadic Violence

Madhya Pradesh Concludes Polls With 73% Voter Turnout The Madhya Pradesh assembly elections on Friday recorded a voter turnout of 73.72 per cent. These are provisional figures and final figures are expected to be higher. The Paraswada seat registered the turnout of 81.56 per cent, followed by Baihar with 80.38 per cent, Lanjhi with 75.07 per cent, according to PTI. While the elections witnessed a high voter turnout, sporadic incidents were reported throughout the 24-hour period till the end of voting. While an aide of a Congress leader was allegedly killed in violence on Thursday night in Chhatarpur, at least 13 others, including a BJP candidate, were injured in incidents on Friday. At a booth in Indore, BJP workers created a ruckus by claiming that burka-clad women were engaged in bogus voting. The officials said that the claim was unfounded. The PTI reported, "Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhinay Vishwakarma said a group of political workers complained about bogus voting but investigation did not confirm the allegation. Police persuaded them to end the protest, he added." Late on Friday evening, a clash in addition to those mentioned so far was also reported in Jabalpur. BJP functionaries alleged that the party workers came under attack by Congress workers. BJP Jabalpur city unit president Prabhat Sahu alleged that Congress supporters attacked Jabalpur (East) candidate Anchal Sonkar, his son Ram Sonkar and two workers near Ramlila Maidan school, reported PTI, adding that Superintendent of Police Aditya Pratap Singh told reporters the police had information about a clash between two candidates in Ghamapur locality and they were investigating the incident.

BJP Hails High Voter Turnout In Madhya Pradesh Polls After the voting concluded in the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections on Friday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hailed the high voter turnout. While the final figures are not yet in, the Election Commission (EC) said recorded a voter turnout of 71.16 per cent by 5 pm. The EC on 6:32 pm updated that the voting had ended in the state. After the conclusion of the single-phase elections, Madhya Pradesh BJP chief VD Sharma told PTI that the voter turnout showed the support of people for the schemes of the BJP government in the state. He also hailed women voters. VIDEO | "The voter turnout in Madhya Pradesh shows the support of people and especially of the women towards the BJP and its schemes in the state. The issue of women empowerment has played an important role in this election," says state BJP chief @vdsharmabjp.… pic.twitter.com/NsMT747y5n — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 17, 2023 While the BJP hailed the turnout, the Congress party earlier in the day alleged malpractices on part of the ruling party. Former Chief Minister and Congress state chief Kamal Nath said "they distributed liquor and money the entire day" and accused Morena Superintendent of Police of working as worker of the BJP. "BJP is making efforts through police, money and administration. All they are left with is this...Yesterday, they distributed liquor and money the entire day. People have sent me videos and showed it to me on video call what's going on...I'm saying this on record that Morena SP is working as a BJP worker," said Nath, as per ANI. #WATCH | Bhopal: State Congress president and party's candidate from Chhindwara, Kamal Nath says, "BJP is making efforts through police, money and administration. All they are left with is this...Yesterday, they distributed liquor and money the entire day. People have sent me… pic.twitter.com/QSEa1vKDol — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2023

Ratlam's Sailana Records Highest Voter Turnout In MP At 85%, Bhind Lowest At 50% Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anupam Rajan said that Sailana in Ratlam registered the highest voter turnout at 85.49 per cent. On the other hand, the lowest voter turnout was registered at Bhind at 50.41 per cent, said Rajan. While the final figures are not yet in, the state registered an overall voter turnout of 71.16 per cent, as per the figures released after 5 pm. VIDEO | "As of now, the voter turnout percentage in Madhya Pradesh is 71.16%. There are queues at several polling centers, voting will continue beyond 6 PM in some areas. The highest voter turnout percentage is from Sailana, Ratlam (85.49%) followed by Khiljipur (84.17), and… pic.twitter.com/8jMoa64V2q — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 17, 2023 The voting in Madhya Pradesh was scheduled to conclude at 6 pm but continued later too as the norms say that those who enter the booth before the time of conclusion are allowed to vote however long it takes. The final figures are expected later when data from all the booths has been compiled. Moreover, the numbers also do not include postal ballots. The voting in Madhya Pradesh concluded without any major incident. While one death was reported in a clash on Thursday, no death was reported on Friday. A total of 13 persons were injured in a string of mild incidents.

Voting Concludes In Madhya Pradesh And Chhattisgarh The State Election Commission said at 6:32 pm that voting has concluded in Madhya Pradesh. In Madhya Pradesh, the voting was scheduled to conclude at 6 pm. As per the norms, however, whoever enters a polling booth by the time voting is supposed to end is allowed to vote however long it takes. As of 5 pm, the EC said the voter turnout was 71.16 per cent. Of the total registered voters, 71.14 women and 71.19 men exercised their franchise. The final figures for the state have not yet been released. #मध्यप्रदेश_विधानसभा_निर्वाचन_2023 के अंतर्गत प्रदेश में मतदान की प्रक्रिया संपन्न।



शाम 5 बजे तक तक 71.16 % मतदान हुआ। इनमें 71.14 % महिलाएं एवं 71.19 % पुरुष मतदाता शामिल हैं।@rajivkumarec@ECISVEEP@SpokespersonECI#MPAssemblyElection2023 pic.twitter.com/up2qTRk2JT — CEOMPElections (@CEOMPElections) November 17, 2023 In Chhattisgarh, the voting concluded earlier in the evening and the Election Commission said the final turnout was 67.34 per cent. Following the conclusion of the voting, visuals of electronic voting machines (EVMs) being sealed and packed have surfaced. #WATCH | Chhattisgarh: Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) being sealed & secured at a polling booth in Ambikapur.



The counting of votes will take place on December 3. pic.twitter.com/dbbSb8wVvG — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2023

Chhattisgarh Records 67% Voter Turnout In Phase-II, Madhya Pradesh Sees 71% Turnout Till 5 PM Chhattisgarh, where voting was scheduled to conclude at 5 pm, recorded a voter turnout of 67.34 per cent. In Madhya Pradesh, where voting is scheduled to conclude at 6 pm, voter turnout of 71.11 per cent was recorded till 5 pm, according to the Election Commission. The Election Commission mentioned that these are tentative figures and are subject to change as figures from more booths come. Moreover, as per the norms, whoever is inside the booth by the time voting is supposed to end is allowed to vote however long it takes. 67.34% of voting was held in phase two of the Chhattisgarh elections, 71.11% in Madhya Pradesh till 5:00 pm pic.twitter.com/Nk6pXUDD4Z — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2023

ITBP Jawan Killed In IED Blast In Gariaband District A jawan of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), a central armed police force, was killed in a blast caused by an improvised explosive device (IED) on Thursday in the Gariaband district of Chhattisgarh. Gariaband is one of the Maoist-affected districts of Chhattisgarh. While most of the Maoist-affected seats of the state, including in the Bastar divisions, went to polls earlier this month on November 7, Gariaband went to polls on Friday in the second phase. IG Raipur Range Arif Sheikh told ANI that the deceased jawan has been identified as Head Constable Joginder Singh. Earlier on Thursday, two low-intensity IED blasts in Dhamtari in Chhattisgarh were attributed to the Maoists. No one was injured in the blasts that took place in the afternoon on Khallari-Gatapur Road under Sihawa Assembly seat when security personnel were out on a de-mining exercise ahead of the voting, reported PTI.

Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur Reports Highest Turnout As Of 3 PM, Bhopal And Gwalior Rank At Bottom The Shajapur and Neemuch districts of Madhya Pradesh have recorded the highest voter-turnouts of 70.27 per cent and 69.69 per cent, as per the latest figures released by the state election commission. On the other hand, the state capital Bhopal and Gwalior are among the worst-performing districts. The voter turnout for Bhopal was 45.34 per cent and 51 per cent for Gwalior, according to the latest figures. Madhya Pradesh went to polls on Friday in a single-phase. The voting began at 7 am and is scheduled to conclude at 6 pm. As per the norms, however, whoever is inside the booth by the time voting is supposed to end is allowed to vote however long it takes.

Can't Term 'Murder' Unless Probe Is Over, FIR To Be Filed After Autopsy: Election Commission On Death In MP Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anupam Ranjan on Friday said that the death in Rajnagar constituency occurred on Thursday late night and is not part of the election-day violence. Earlier on Thursday night, an aide of Congress candidate Vikram Singh in Rajnagar constituency, identified as Salman, was reported to have been killed in a clash between two groups in Chhatarpur district on Thursday night. Singh said Salman was his driver. Speaking to reporters on Friday, Ranjan said that the death cannot be termed as a "murder" until an investigation is complete and that an FIR will be lodged after an autopsy has been conducted. He also said that it is pre-poll violence, not election-day violence. Further listing incidents of violence, Ranjan said, "In Morena, Dimani, Megaon, clashes have been reported twice. In one incident, Rakesh Shukla Ji [BJP candidate] was injured. In Indore, a minor clash happened in front of the Juni police station between two people. A case has been filed but this incident did not have any effect on the voting." #WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Chief Electoral Officer Anupam Ranjan says, "The incident in Morena took place late at night yesterday in which one person died...After the post-mortem, an FIR will be registered. It is not related to elections. It is a pre-poll day incident...A small… pic.twitter.com/1cqBddMOj9 — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2023

Son of BJP MLA Malini Gaur Assaulted Congress Workers, Allege Party Leaders In a police complaint lodged in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, the Congress party alleged that the son of BJP MLA Malini Gaur, Eklavya Gaur, assaulted party workers. Earlier, incidents of political violence were reported in Chhatarpur district, Morena district, Jhabua constituency, and Mehgaon assembly seat in the state. At least one person died and 13 were injured in these incidents. In their complaint at Indore, Congress leaders KK Mishra and Surjeet Chaddha alleged that Eklavya and others assaulted Congress workers and demanded the filing of an FIR against Eklavya and others, reported ANI. Following the complaint, Indore SP Devendra Singh Dhurve told ANI, "A while ago, we got information that there was a fight in Sindhi Colony. The complaint by William Satvane has been brought to the police station. He is injured... He said that Eklavya Gaur and his associates fought with him and his associates... Proceedings are going on." #WATCH | Indore SP Devendra Singh Dhurve says, "A while ago, we got information that there was a fight in Sindhi Colony. The complaint by William Satvane has been brought to the police station. He is injured... He said that Eklavya Gaur and his associates fought with him and his… pic.twitter.com/WB4lyC2hhU — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2023

Madhya Pradesh Records 60% Voter Turnout Till 3 PM, Chhattisgarh Records 55% Madhya Pradesh recorded approximately 60.52 per cent voter turnout by 3 pm, according to the Election Commission figures shared by ANI. In MP, Shajapur district recorded the maximum turnout, according to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anupam Rajan. "Maximum voting has taken place in Shajapur followed by Agar-Malwa and Neemuch. Districts like Bhopal, Alirajpur, and Gwalior have recorded the lowest voting percentage so far," said Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anupam Rajan. VIDEO | "The percentage of voting till 3pm in Madhya Pradesh stands at 60.52 percent. Maximum voting has taken place in Shajapur followed by Agar-Malwa and Neemuch. Districts like Bhopal, Alirajpur, and Gwalior have recorded the lowest voting percentage so far," says Madhya… pic.twitter.com/A3oIIVqNuN — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 17, 2023 In Chhattisgarh, where voting is being held for 70 of the state's 90 assembly seats, around 55.31 per cent voter turnout was recorded by 3 pm. Till 3pm, 55.31% voting held in phase two of the Chhattisgarh elections; 60.52% voter turnout recorded in Madhya Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/c1Ez6Dj5un — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2023 In Chhattisgarh, voting began at 8 am and is set to conclude at 5 pm. As per the norms, however, whoever is inside the booth by the time voting is supposed to end is allowed to vote however long it takes. In Maoist-affected Bindranawagarh seat in Gariaband district, voting began at 7 am for security reasons and concluded at 3 pm, according to PTI. The figures are an estimate of the total turnout and do not include votes cast through postal ballots, said the EC, adding that data might not be completely accurate as figures from some booths take time to be assessed and tallied.

Madhya Pradesh Minister Says Non-BJP Victory Would Trigger Celebrations In Pakistan, Congress Demands Action BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that a non-BJP victory in the state assembly elections would trigger celebrations in Pakistan. The Congress party has demanded action Mishra for his remark. "When you press the button (on EVM) with the 'Lotus' symbol on it, then celebrations are held in India. If any other political party wins, celebrations will be held in Pakistan. Keeping national interest in mind, the button with the 'Lotus' symbol on it should be pressed," said Mishra, a hardliner in CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's cabinet who has made headlines such rhetoric in recent years. #WATCH | Madhya Pradesh minister and BJP leader Narottam Mishra in Datia says, "When you press the button (on EVM) with the 'Lotus' symbol on it, then celebrations are held in India. If any other political party wins, celebrations will be held in Pakistan. Keeping national… pic.twitter.com/2DjbbATdGO — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2023 Following Mishra's remark, Congress leader and former MP Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh demanded strict action against him. "It is a provocative statement. Strict action should be taken against him. The Election Commission of India (ECI) should give notice to him immediately," said Singh, as per PTI. Saying that an election-related case against Mishra was pending in the court, Singh said he has no right to contest polls considering the way he behaves, according to PTI.

Madhya Pradesh Polls: Congress Candidate's Aide Killed In Chhatarpur, Dozen Injured In Other Incidents At least one person has been killed and 13 have been injured in violence during elections in Madhya Pradesh in the past 24 hours. An aide of Congress candidate Vikram Singh in Rajnagar constituency, identified as Salman, was killed in a clash between two groups in Chhatarpur district on Thursday night. Singh said Salman was his driver. Supporters of two political leaders faced off in the Rajnagar constituency in the early hours of Friday which resulted in the death of Salman, said Chhatarpur Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi to PTI. In other incidents in MP, at least 13 people were injured, including BJP candidate Rakesh Shukla in stone-pelting outside a polling station in Manhad village of Mehgaon assembly constituency. Separately, five persons were injured in a clash between two groups in the Mhow area of Indore district and two were injured in Dimani in Morena district. Additionally, five men were injured in a fight between people from two political parties at Manglia village of Mhow tehsil, saod Sub Divisional Officer of Police Dilip Chowdhary to PTI. Separately, Congress candidate Dr Vikrant Bhuria’s security guard was injured after stones were pelted at them around Thursday midnight in the Jhabua constituency.

Not In Race For CM Post: Jyotiraditya Scindia Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday said he was not in the race for the chief minister's post in Madhya Pradesh. The BJP has not projected any chief ministerial face in the state, where polling for the 230-member assembly is currently underway.

Voter Turnout: 38% In Chhattisgarh, 45% In Madhya Pradesh Until 1 PM As of 1 pm, a voter turnout of 38.22 per cent was recorded in the second phase of voting in Chhattisgarh and 45.40 per cent in Madhya Pradesh.

'Voice Of Adivasis': New Parties Plan To Upstage Congress, BJP In Bastar The Hamar Raj Party was founded by former senior Congress leader Arvind Netam, an influential leader among the Adivasi community that dominates Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region. Emerging out of the influential civil group Sarva Adivasi Sanstha, the party intends to become the voice of Adivasis and fight for 'Jal Jangal Jameen' or rights over natural resources in Bastar, something that successive Congress and BJP governments have failed to do. Watch full interview with one such party leader Ashok Telandi, HRP’s candidate for the Bijapur constituency.

Who Are The Women Overseeing Entire Poll Process In Raipur North Assembly Seat? For the first time in the country’s democratic history, women will shoulder the entire responsibility of an electoral process in an Assembly segment. The Observer for this seat is woman IAS officer Vimla R. Her Liaisoning Officer is also a woman. Security in most of the booths will also be managed by women personnel. The Chief Electoral Officer of Chhattisgarh is woman IAS officer Reena Baba Saheb Kangale.

Reports Of Peaceful Polling In Chhattisgarh So Far: CM Baghel Ahead of casting vote in Patan, Chhattisgarh CM Baghel said that he was getting reports of peaceful polling everywhere. He expressed confidence that Congress would win 75 seats. A day before the first phase of polls began in the state on November 7, two election personnel and a Border Security Force (BSF) soldier were injured in a blast in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district.

Trends Show That BJP Has An 'Edge' In MP: BJP Leader Narendra Singh Tomar VIDEO | "People are coming out to vote in good numbers and the trends show that BJP has an edge. I have full faith that the BJP will be able to form a government with full majority," says Union minister and BJP leader @nstomar after casting his vote in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.… pic.twitter.com/lsRTynZlbB — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 17, 2023

For Over 80% Of Tribal Population In MP, Escape From Poverty Is A Distant Dream As many as 22 of the 66 seats of MP’s Malwa-Nimar region are tribal-dominated, and the community has traditionally played the role of kingmaker in state politics. However, for the over 80 per cent tribal population of the region’s Jhabua district, an escape from poverty remains a distant dream as nearly half of the locals fall below the poverty line. Watch full interview here.

Some Residents Of Chhattisgarh's Raigarh District Boycott Voting Residents of Thenthaguddi village in Raigarh district have not turned up to the polling booth. They have decided to boycott voting alleging that no road has been constructed in their village. Sonu Pradhan, a resident of the village, told reporters, “There are more than 330 voters in the village and everyone has decided not to exercise their franchise. We have already said that till our demand for the construction of a road in the village is not fulfilled we will not take part in the electoral process.”

BJP Candidate Sustains Minor Injuries In Stone Pelting Incident In MP Stones were pelted outside the polling station in Manhad village of Mehgaon assembly constituency of Bhind. BJP candidate Rakesh Shukla sustained minor injuries during the incident.

Voter Turnout: 19% In Chhattisgarh; 27% In Madhya Pradesh Until 11 AM As of 11 am, a voter turnout of 19.65 per cent was recorded in the second phase of voting in Chhattisgarh and 27.62 per cent in Madhya Pradesh.

BJP Making Desperate Attempts Through Money, Distributing Liquor: Kamal Nath VIDEO | "BJP is making desperate attempts through money, police, administration. They distributed money and liquor yesterday; I even received videos," says MP Congress chief @OfficeOfKNath. #MadhyaPradeshElections2023 #AssemblyElectionsWithPTI pic.twitter.com/ERyJr2Ypii — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 17, 2023

No Proper Hospitals, Poor Performance On Health Indices: Concerns Across Adivasi-dominated Malwa Nimar Region According to different health indices, the performance of Madhya Pradesh has been persistently poor. While the 47 reserved seats in the Adivasi-dominated Malwa Nimar region determine the fate of the political parties in Madhya Pradesh, people allege that nobody has given enough importance to the health situation -- lack of proper hospital equipped with tertiary treatment facilities. Read full story here.

Nakul Nath, Son Of Madhya Pradesh Congress Chief Kamal Nath, Allegedly Stopped From Entering Polling Booth VIDEO | Nakul Nath, Congress leader and son of Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath, was allegedly stopped from entering polling booth in Bararipura, Chhindwara by BJP workers. #MadhyaPradeshElections2023 #AssemblyElectionsWithPTI pic.twitter.com/IcYT7oKmOo — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 17, 2023

Recap Of Phase 1 Voting In Chhattisgarh Several polling booths in sensitive areas remained deserted as villagers were fearful of attacks or retribution. Read full story here. Many tribal villagers in South Bastar's remote and Naxal-dominated Bijapur and Sukhma districts decided to boycott the ongoing assembly elections as part of their protests under the Adivasi Moolvasi Manch. Read full story here. At least 700 voters voted at the Pahurnar village polling booth on November 7. Many people walked for 15 kilometres from their villages to vote in Pahurnar. Read full story here.

Congress Will Retain Power In Chhattisgarh, Will Win More Than 75 Of 90 Seats: CM Baghel CM Baghel said that their poll promises, including procurement of 20 quintals of paddy per acre from farmers at the rate of Rs 3,200 per quintal, farm loan waiver, KG (kindergarten) to PG (post-graduation) free education, an annual dole of Rs 10,000 to landless labourers and annual assistance of Rs 15,000 to women under ‘Gruh Lakshmi’ scheme, will favour the Congress in polls.

'Not Important To Me': MP CM On Being Asked About CM Face #WATCH | On being asked about the CM face, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan says "This is not important to me. Our party makes the decision on who has to work where. We don't think about ourselves, our mission is to work for the development of the country and Madhya… pic.twitter.com/DVQ9ZaItGN — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2023

Voter Turnout: 5% In Chhattisgarh, 11% In Madhya Pradesh Until 9 AM As of 9 am, 5.71 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the second phase of voting in Chhattisgarh and 11.13 per cent in Madhya Pradesh.

CM Chouhan, Congress’ Nath Among Early Voters In Madhya Pradesh Polls Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state Congress president Kamal Nath, his son and Lok Sabha MP Nakul Nath and daughter-in-law, home minister Narottam Mishra, sports and youth welfare minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia, industries minister Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon, former minister and Congress leader Jitu Patwari were among the early voters today.

One Person Injured In Stone Pelting Incident In MP's Morena A scuffle broke out between two sides and stone pelting ensued. Police reached Morena in MP and both sides were removed from there. One person got injured in his head but situation is peaceful right now. A few villagers also complained about a shootout but it has not been verified, DSP Vijay Singh Bhadoriya says.

Stone Pelting Reported At Polling Booths In Madhya Pradesh #WATCH | Madhya Pradesh Elections | Violence reported at polling booths 147-148 of Dimani Assembly constituency, in Mirghan, Morena when stone pelting ensued between two sides. One person injured in stone pelting. The situation is now under control. pic.twitter.com/AeqFhuEUQp — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2023

Madhya Pradesh CM Casts His Vote In Sehore VIDEO | Madhya Pradesh CM @ChouhanShivraj casts his vote in Sehore. #MadhyaPradeshElection2023 #AssemblyElectionsWithPTI pic.twitter.com/kktmGdJYrB — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 17, 2023

Women's Health, Hygiene, Malnutrition: Concerns In Tribal Areas Of Bastar Much of the villages that remain east of the river Indravati in the forested tracts of Abujhmarh hills under Naxal control remain without proper healthcare facilities. Women’s health and hygiene is yet another neglected area. And yet, no politician campaigning in the tribal areas of Bastar ahead of assembly elections 2023 (held on November 7) spoke of health as a major factor. Read full story here.

'Smart' Polling Station In Indore A “smart” polling station where people can vote without having to stand in queues and take 'inked finger' selfies with the help of an Artificial Intelligence-equipped camera has been set up in Indore in Madhya Pradesh. A 'smart' polling station in Indore PTI

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Offers Prayers Before Casting Vote #WATCH | Madhya Pradesh Elections | MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan offers prayers at Narmada Ghat in Sehore. pic.twitter.com/iA6A4Dm00C — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2023

Chhattisgarh’s Tribal Christians Discontent With BJP, Alienated From Congress The tribal christian community in the state feel that the BJP is responsible for politicising tribal identity, while they also blame the Bhupesh Baghel government for not addressing the communal issue on time. Watch interview with Tribal Christian leader and activist Fulsingh Kachlam here.

Will Ladli Bahen Yojana Impact Women’s Votes In Madhya Pradesh? Madhya Pradesh has 26 million women voters and as per the data of 2018, the turnout of women voters was 74.01 per cent - formidable rise in contrast to their 29.01 per cent participation in 1962 elections. As per the Ladli Laxmi Yojana, Chouhan government deposits Rs. 18,000 when a girl child is born and the amount – disbursed in installments – becomes almost Rs. 2 lakhs by the time she appears for class 12 exams. Read full story here. #WATCH | Madhya Pradesh Elections | Ajead of casting his vote, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan says "There is immense excitement among people everywhere. I am getting love from Ladli Behna, children, youth and the elderly in the state..." pic.twitter.com/dED2FbUFyg — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2023

PM Modi Urges Voters To Exercise Their Franchise छत्तीसगढ़ विधानसभा चुनाव में आज दूसरे और आखिरी दौर का मतदान है। सभी मतदाताओं से मेरा निवेदन है कि वे अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग जरूर करें। आपका हर वोट लोकतंत्र के लिए बहुमूल्य है। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 17, 2023

Atrocities Against Adivasis Are Part Of The BJP’s Political Culture: Kamal Nath Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath said the Congress party is going to sweep through the state and there will be barely any chance of defection. Read full interview here.

Farmer Loans Will Be Waived Off; Free Education From KG To PG: CM Baghel VIDEO | "Farmers will vote for us because 20 quintals of wheat is being bought from them, Rs 3,200 will be given to them for wheat and their loans will be waved off. Youth is getting employment opportunities, and Chhattisgarh will become the first to impart free education from KG… pic.twitter.com/sUK3OSDxiF — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 17, 2023

Education, Employment: Priorities For First-Time Voters In Chhattisgarh "Education and gainful employment of youth is the biggest demand for residents like us, who want good jobs and decent salaries. Voting is the only way to elect a responsible government," first-time voter and student Jiteshwari Sinha says. Watch here.

Water Crisis, Unemployment, Migration: Major Concerns Of Adivasis In MP The Adivasis in Malwa-Nimar and Mahakoshal region want political parties to address issues like the water crisis, agricultural distress, migration, unemployment, unsuccessful implementation of government schemes and the incidents of atrocities directed at them. Read full story here.

In Chhattisgarh, Women To Oversee Poll Process In 201 Booths In what officials said is a first of its kind move in the country, all polling booths in an Assembly constituency in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur will have women shouldering the entire voting process.

Polling Begins For 2nd Phase In Chhattisgarh Polling began at 7 am in nine polling booths in Naxal-affected Bindranawagarh seat in Gariaband district for security reasons and will end at 3 pm. The polling time in all the 70 constituencies is from 8 am to 5 pm, except in these nine booths.

Voting Begins In Madhya Pradesh Voting begins for all 230 asssembly seats in Madhya Pradesh. As many as 5,60,58,521 voters, including 2,87,82,261 males, 2,71,99,586 females and 1,292 third gender persons, are eligible to exercise their franchise.

Mock Poll Underway In Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara District #WATCH | Madhya Pradesh Elections 2023 | Preparation, mock poll underway as voting for #MadhyaPradeshElections2023 will begin at 7am today in the Sausar assembly constituency of Chhindwara district. pic.twitter.com/JBmEIJY29r — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2023