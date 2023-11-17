Tuesday, Nov 28, 2023
Assembly Elections 2023: Voting Concludes In Madhya Pradesh And Chhattisgarh Amid Sporadic Violence

In Madhya Pradesh, at least one death and 13 injuries were reported in the past 24 hours. In Chhattisgarh, one Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawan was killed in a blast caused by an improvised explosive device (IED) in the Maoist-affected Gariaband district. Earlier on Thursday, two low-intensity IED blasts in Dhamtari in Chhattisgarh were also attributed to the Maoists.

Assembly Elections 2023: Voting Concludes In Madhya Pradesh And Chhattisgarh Amid Sporadic Violence
Voters at a booth in Madhya Pradesh

Updated: 17 Nov 2023 6:48 am

Voters sealed the fates of Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government in Madhya Pradesh and Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government in Chhattisgarh on Friday. 

While Madhya Pradesh went to polls in a single-phase covering all the 230 assembly seats, 47 of which are reserved for Scheduled Tribes and 35 for Scheduled Castes, Chhattisgarh went to polls for the second and final phase on the remaining 70 of 90 seats.

The State Election Commission (SEC) updated on 6:32 pm that the voting in Madhya Pradesh had concluded. As per the provisional figures released after the voting concluded, the state recorded a voter turnout of 73.72 per cent. The final figures are expected to be higher. The voting concluded earlier in the evening in Chhattisgarh where a voter turnout of 67.34 per cent was recorded. 

In Madhya Pradesh, voting was scheduled to conclude at 6 pm. In Chhattisgarh, voting was scheduled to conclude at 5 pm. However, as per the norms, whoever is inside the booth by the time voting is supposed to end is allowed to vote however long it takes. 

In Madhya Pradesh, the elections were largely a bipolar contest between the ruling BJP and Congress. While BJP leaders accused the previous Congress governments in the state and at the Centre of allegedly indulging in corruption and looting of public money, the Congress campaign targeted the BJP government over unemployment and price rise and alleged that 50 per cent "commission raj" was prevailing in the state. 

The first phase of elections for 20 seats in the Maoist-affected state of Chhattisgarh, which has a 90-member assembly, was held on November 7 and saw a high voter turnout of 78 per cent. The main contenders in this election were the Congress and BJP, with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and some regional outfits also in the fray.

While the BJP targeted the Baghel-led government over corruption, particularly the alleged Mahadev betting app scam, and recruitment scandal and Maoism, the Congress party based its campaign on its welfare schemes for farmers, women, tribals and Dalits, and accused the Centre of handing over resources to select industrialists.

Assembly poll results will be declared on December 3.

  • 17 Nov 2023 / 11:28 PM

    Madhya Pradesh Concludes Polls With 73% Voter Turnout

    The Madhya Pradesh assembly elections on Friday recorded a voter turnout of 73.72 per cent. These are provisional figures and final figures are expected to be higher.

    The Paraswada seat registered the turnout of 81.56 per cent, followed by Baihar with 80.38 per cent, Lanjhi with 75.07 per cent, according to PTI.

    While the elections witnessed a high voter turnout, sporadic incidents were reported throughout the 24-hour period till the end of voting. While an aide of a Congress leader was allegedly killed in violence on Thursday night in Chhatarpur, at least 13 others, including a BJP candidate, were injured in incidents on Friday.

    At a booth in Indore, BJP workers created a ruckus by claiming that burka-clad women were engaged in bogus voting. The officials said that the claim was unfounded.

    The PTI reported, "Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhinay Vishwakarma said a group of political workers complained about bogus voting but investigation did not confirm the allegation. Police persuaded them to end the protest, he added."

    Late on Friday evening, a clash in addition to those mentioned so far was also reported in Jabalpur. BJP functionaries alleged that the party workers came under attack by Congress workers.

    BJP Jabalpur city unit president Prabhat Sahu alleged that Congress supporters attacked Jabalpur (East) candidate Anchal Sonkar, his son Ram Sonkar and two workers near Ramlila Maidan school, reported PTI, adding that Superintendent of Police Aditya Pratap Singh told reporters the police had information about a clash between two candidates in Ghamapur locality and they were investigating the incident.

  • 17 Nov 2023 / 8:41 PM

    BJP Hails High Voter Turnout In Madhya Pradesh Polls

    After the voting concluded in the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections on Friday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hailed the high voter turnout.

    While the final figures are not yet in, the Election Commission (EC) said recorded a voter turnout of 71.16 per cent by 5 pm. The EC on 6:32 pm updated that the voting had ended in the state. 

    After the conclusion of the single-phase elections, Madhya Pradesh BJP chief VD Sharma told PTI that the voter turnout showed the support of people for the schemes of the BJP government in the state. He also hailed women voters.

    While the BJP hailed the turnout, the Congress party earlier in the day alleged malpractices on part of the ruling party. Former Chief Minister and Congress state chief Kamal Nath said "they distributed liquor and money the entire day" and accused Morena Superintendent of Police of working as worker of the BJP.

    "BJP is making efforts through police, money and administration. All they are left with is this...Yesterday, they distributed liquor and money the entire day. People have sent me videos and showed it to me on video call what's going on...I'm saying this on record that Morena SP is working as a BJP worker," said Nath, as per ANI.

  • 17 Nov 2023 / 7:50 PM

    Ratlam's Sailana Records Highest Voter Turnout In MP At 85%, Bhind Lowest At 50%

    Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anupam Rajan said that Sailana in Ratlam registered the highest voter turnout at 85.49 per cent. 

    On the other hand, the lowest voter turnout was registered at Bhind at 50.41 per cent, said Rajan.

    While the final figures are not yet in, the state registered an overall voter turnout of 71.16 per cent, as per the figures released after 5 pm. 

    The voting in Madhya Pradesh was scheduled to conclude at 6 pm but continued later too as the norms say that those who enter the booth before the time of conclusion are allowed to vote however long it takes. The final figures are expected later when data from all the booths has been compiled. Moreover, the numbers also do not include postal ballots. 

    The voting in Madhya Pradesh concluded without any major incident. While one death was reported in a clash on Thursday, no death was reported on Friday. A total of 13 persons were injured in a string of mild incidents.

  • 17 Nov 2023 / 7:02 PM

    Voting Concludes In Madhya Pradesh And Chhattisgarh 

    The State Election Commission said at 6:32 pm that voting has concluded in Madhya Pradesh. 

    In Madhya Pradesh, the voting was scheduled to conclude at 6 pm. As per the norms, however, whoever enters a polling booth by the time voting is supposed to end is allowed to vote however long it takes. 

    As of 5 pm, the EC said the voter turnout was 71.16 per cent. Of the total registered voters, 71.14 women and 71.19 men exercised their franchise. The final figures for the state have not yet been released. 

    In Chhattisgarh, the voting concluded earlier in the evening and the Election Commission said the final turnout was 67.34 per cent. Following the conclusion of the voting, visuals of electronic voting machines (EVMs) being sealed and packed have surfaced. 

  • 17 Nov 2023 / 6:13 PM

    Chhattisgarh Records 67% Voter Turnout In Phase-II, Madhya Pradesh Sees 71% Turnout Till 5 PM

    Chhattisgarh, where voting was scheduled to conclude at 5 pm, recorded a voter turnout of 67.34 per cent.

    In Madhya Pradesh, where voting is scheduled to conclude at 6 pm, voter turnout of 71.11 per cent was recorded till 5 pm, according to the Election Commission.

    The Election Commission mentioned that these are tentative figures and are subject to change as figures from more booths come. Moreover, as per the norms, whoever is inside the booth by the time voting is supposed to end is allowed to vote however long it takes.

  • 17 Nov 2023 / 5:59 PM

    ITBP Jawan Killed In IED Blast In Gariaband District

    A jawan of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), a central armed police force, was killed in a blast caused by an improvised explosive device (IED) on Thursday in the Gariaband district of Chhattisgarh. 

    Gariaband is one of the Maoist-affected districts of Chhattisgarh. While most of the Maoist-affected seats of the state, including in the Bastar divisions, went to polls earlier this month on November 7, Gariaband went to polls on Friday in the second phase. 

    IG Raipur Range Arif Sheikh told ANI that the deceased jawan has been identified as Head Constable Joginder Singh.

    Earlier on Thursday, two low-intensity IED blasts in Dhamtari in Chhattisgarh were attributed to the Maoists. No one was injured in the blasts that took place in the afternoon on Khallari-Gatapur Road under Sihawa Assembly seat when security personnel were out on a de-mining exercise ahead of the voting, reported PTI.

  • 17 Nov 2023 / 5:45 PM

    Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur Reports Highest Turnout As Of 3 PM, Bhopal And Gwalior Rank At Bottom

    The Shajapur and Neemuch districts of Madhya Pradesh have recorded the highest voter-turnouts of 70.27 per cent and 69.69 per cent, as per the latest figures released by the state election commission. On the other hand, the state capital Bhopal and Gwalior are among the worst-performing districts. 

    The voter turnout for Bhopal was 45.34 per cent and 51 per cent for Gwalior, according to the latest figures. 

    Madhya Pradesh went to polls on Friday in a single-phase. The voting began at 7 am and is scheduled to conclude at 6 pm. As per the norms, however, whoever is inside the booth by the time voting is supposed to end is allowed to vote however long it takes.

  • 17 Nov 2023 / 5:14 PM

    Can't Term 'Murder' Unless Probe Is Over, FIR To Be Filed After Autopsy: Election Commission On Death In MP

    Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anupam Ranjan on Friday said that the death in Rajnagar constituency occurred on Thursday late night and is not part of the election-day violence. 

    Earlier on Thursday night, an aide of Congress candidate Vikram Singh in Rajnagar constituency, identified as Salman, was reported to have been killed in a clash between two groups in Chhatarpur district on Thursday night. Singh said Salman was his driver.

    Speaking to reporters on Friday, Ranjan said that the death cannot be termed as a "murder" until an investigation is complete and that an FIR will be lodged after an autopsy has been conducted. He also said that it is pre-poll violence, not election-day violence.

    Further listing incidents of violence, Ranjan said, "In Morena, Dimani, Megaon, clashes have been reported twice. In one incident, Rakesh Shukla Ji [BJP candidate] was injured. In Indore, a minor clash happened in front of the Juni police station between two people. A case has been filed but this incident did not have any effect on the voting."

  • 17 Nov 2023 / 4:39 PM

    Son of BJP MLA Malini Gaur Assaulted Congress Workers, Allege Party Leaders

    In a police complaint lodged in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, the Congress party alleged that the son of BJP MLA Malini Gaur, Eklavya Gaur, assaulted party workers. 

    Earlier, incidents of political violence were reported in Chhatarpur district, Morena district, Jhabua constituency, and Mehgaon assembly seat in the state. At least one person died and 13 were injured in these incidents. 

    In their complaint at Indore, Congress leaders KK Mishra and Surjeet Chaddha alleged that Eklavya and others assaulted Congress workers and demanded the filing of an FIR against Eklavya and others, reported ANI.

    Following the complaint, Indore SP Devendra Singh Dhurve told ANI, "A while ago, we got information that there was a fight in Sindhi Colony. The complaint by William Satvane has been brought to the police station. He is injured... He said that Eklavya Gaur and his associates fought with him and his associates... Proceedings are going on."

  • 17 Nov 2023 / 4:25 PM

    Madhya Pradesh Records 60% Voter Turnout Till 3 PM, Chhattisgarh Records 55%

    Madhya Pradesh recorded approximately 60.52 per cent voter turnout by 3 pm, according to the Election Commission figures shared by ANI. 

    In MP,  Shajapur district recorded the maximum turnout, according to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anupam Rajan.

    "Maximum voting has taken place in Shajapur followed by Agar-Malwa and Neemuch. Districts like Bhopal, Alirajpur, and Gwalior have recorded the lowest voting percentage so far," said Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anupam Rajan.

    In Chhattisgarh, where voting is being held for 70 of the state's 90 assembly seats, around 55.31 per cent voter turnout was recorded by 3 pm.

    In Chhattisgarh, voting began at 8 am and is set to conclude at 5 pm. As per the norms, however, whoever is inside the booth by the time voting is supposed to end is allowed to vote however long it takes. In Maoist-affected Bindranawagarh seat in Gariaband district, voting began at 7 am for security reasons and concluded at 3 pm, according to PTI.

    The figures are an estimate of the total turnout and do not include votes cast through postal ballots, said the EC, adding that data might not be completely accurate as figures from some booths take time to be assessed and tallied. 

  • 17 Nov 2023 / 3:46 PM

    Madhya Pradesh Minister Says Non-BJP Victory Would Trigger Celebrations In Pakistan, Congress Demands Action

    BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that a non-BJP victory in the state assembly elections would trigger celebrations in Pakistan. The Congress party has demanded action Mishra for his remark. 

    "When you press the button (on EVM) with the 'Lotus' symbol on it, then celebrations are held in India. If any other political party wins, celebrations will be held in Pakistan. Keeping national interest in mind, the button with the 'Lotus' symbol on it should be pressed," said Mishra, a hardliner in CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's cabinet who has made headlines such rhetoric in recent years. 

    Following Mishra's remark, Congress leader and former MP Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh demanded strict action against him.

    "It is a provocative statement. Strict action should be taken against him. The Election Commission of India (ECI) should give notice to him immediately," said Singh, as per PTI. 

    Saying that an election-related case against Mishra was pending in the court, Singh said he has no right to contest polls considering the way he behaves, according to PTI. 

  • 17 Nov 2023 / 3:10 PM

    Madhya Pradesh Polls: Congress Candidate's Aide Killed In Chhatarpur, Dozen Injured In Other Incidents

    At least one person has been killed and 13 have been injured in violence during elections in Madhya Pradesh in the past 24 hours. 

    An aide of Congress candidate Vikram Singh in Rajnagar constituency, identified as Salman, was killed in a clash between two groups in Chhatarpur district on Thursday night. Singh said Salman was his driver.

    Supporters of two political leaders faced off in the Rajnagar constituency in the early hours of Friday which resulted in the death of Salman, said Chhatarpur Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi to PTI.

    In other incidents in MP, at least 13 people were injured, including BJP candidate Rakesh Shukla in stone-pelting outside a polling station in Manhad village of Mehgaon assembly constituency.

    Separately, five persons were injured in a clash between two groups in the Mhow area of Indore district and two were injured in Dimani in Morena district. 

    Additionally, five men were injured in a fight between people from two political parties at Manglia village of Mhow tehsil, saod Sub Divisional Officer of Police Dilip Chowdhary to PTI. Separately, Congress candidate Dr Vikrant Bhuria’s security guard was injured after stones were pelted at them around Thursday midnight in the Jhabua constituency. 

  • 17 Nov 2023 / 2:09 PM

    Not In Race For CM Post: Jyotiraditya Scindia

    Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday said he was not in the race for the chief minister's post in Madhya Pradesh. The BJP has not projected any chief ministerial face in the state, where polling for the 230-member assembly is currently underway. 

  • 17 Nov 2023 / 1:51 PM

    Voter Turnout: 38% In Chhattisgarh, 45% In Madhya Pradesh Until 1 PM

    As of 1 pm, a voter turnout of 38.22 per cent was recorded in the second phase of voting in Chhattisgarh and 45.40 per cent in Madhya Pradesh.

  • 17 Nov 2023 / 1:35 PM

    'Voice Of Adivasis': New Parties Plan To Upstage Congress, BJP In Bastar

    The Hamar Raj Party was founded by former senior Congress leader Arvind Netam, an influential leader among the Adivasi community that dominates Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region. 

    Emerging out of the influential civil group Sarva Adivasi Sanstha, the party intends to become the voice of Adivasis and fight for 'Jal Jangal Jameen' or rights over natural resources in Bastar, something that successive Congress and BJP governments have failed to do.

    Watch full interview with one such party leader Ashok Telandi, HRP’s candidate for the Bijapur constituency.

  • 17 Nov 2023 / 1:20 PM

    Who Are The Women Overseeing Entire Poll Process In Raipur North Assembly Seat?

    For the first time in the country’s democratic history, women will shoulder the entire responsibility of an electoral process in an Assembly segment. 

    The Observer for this seat is woman IAS officer Vimla R. Her Liaisoning Officer is also a woman. Security in most of the booths will also be managed by women personnel. 

    The Chief Electoral Officer of Chhattisgarh is woman IAS officer Reena Baba Saheb Kangale.

     

  • 17 Nov 2023 / 1:05 PM

    Reports Of Peaceful Polling In Chhattisgarh So Far: CM Baghel

    Ahead of casting vote in Patan, Chhattisgarh CM Baghel said that he was getting reports of peaceful polling everywhere. He expressed confidence that Congress would win 75 seats. 

    A day before the first phase of polls began in the state on November 7, two election personnel and a Border Security Force (BSF) soldier were injured in a blast in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district. 

  • 17 Nov 2023 / 12:52 PM

    Trends Show That BJP Has An 'Edge' In MP: BJP Leader Narendra Singh Tomar

  • 17 Nov 2023 / 12:34 PM

    For Over 80% Of Tribal Population In MP, Escape From Poverty Is A Distant Dream

    As many as 22 of the 66 seats of MP’s Malwa-Nimar region are tribal-dominated, and the community has traditionally played the role of kingmaker in state politics. However, for the over 80 per cent tribal population of the region’s Jhabua district, an escape from poverty remains a distant dream as nearly half of the locals fall below the poverty line. Watch full interview here.

  • 17 Nov 2023 / 12:15 PM

    Some Residents Of Chhattisgarh's Raigarh District Boycott Voting

    Residents of Thenthaguddi village in Raigarh district have not turned up to the polling booth. They have decided to boycott voting alleging that no road has been constructed in their village.

    Sonu Pradhan, a resident of the village, told reporters, “There are more than 330 voters in the village and everyone has decided not to exercise their franchise. We have already said that till our demand for the construction of a road in the village is not fulfilled we will not take part in the electoral process.”

  • 17 Nov 2023 / 11:52 AM

    BJP Candidate Sustains Minor Injuries In Stone Pelting Incident In MP

    Stones were pelted outside the polling station in Manhad village of Mehgaon assembly constituency of Bhind. BJP candidate Rakesh Shukla sustained minor injuries during the incident. 

  • 17 Nov 2023 / 11:38 AM

    Voter Turnout: 19% In Chhattisgarh; 27% In Madhya Pradesh Until 11 AM

    As of 11 am, a voter turnout of 19.65 per cent was recorded in the second phase of voting in Chhattisgarh and 27.62 per cent in Madhya Pradesh.

  • 17 Nov 2023 / 11:27 AM

    BJP Making Desperate Attempts Through Money, Distributing Liquor: Kamal Nath

  • 17 Nov 2023 / 11:14 AM

    No Proper Hospitals, Poor Performance On Health Indices: Concerns Across Adivasi-dominated Malwa Nimar Region

    According to different health indices, the performance of Madhya Pradesh has been persistently poor. While the 47 reserved seats in the Adivasi-dominated Malwa Nimar region determine the fate of the political parties in Madhya Pradesh, people allege that nobody has given enough importance to the health situation -- lack of proper hospital equipped with tertiary treatment facilities.

    Read full story here.

  • 17 Nov 2023 / 11:00 AM

    Nakul Nath, Son Of Madhya Pradesh Congress Chief Kamal Nath, Allegedly Stopped From Entering Polling Booth

  • 17 Nov 2023 / 10:50 AM

    Recap Of Phase 1 Voting In Chhattisgarh

    Several polling booths in sensitive areas remained deserted as villagers were fearful of attacks or retribution. Read full story here.

    Many tribal villagers in South Bastar's remote and Naxal-dominated Bijapur and Sukhma districts decided to boycott the ongoing assembly elections as part of their protests under the Adivasi Moolvasi Manch. Read full story here.

    At least 700 voters voted at the Pahurnar village polling booth on November 7. Many people walked for 15 kilometres from their villages to vote in Pahurnar. Read full story here. 

  • 17 Nov 2023 / 10:43 AM

    Congress Will Retain Power In Chhattisgarh, Will Win More Than 75 Of 90 Seats: CM Baghel

    CM Baghel said that their poll promises, including procurement of 20 quintals of paddy per acre from farmers at the rate of Rs 3,200 per quintal, farm loan waiver, KG (kindergarten) to PG (post-graduation) free education, an annual dole of Rs 10,000 to landless labourers and annual assistance of Rs 15,000 to women under ‘Gruh Lakshmi’ scheme, will favour the Congress in polls.

  • 17 Nov 2023 / 10:32 AM

    'Not Important To Me': MP CM On Being Asked About CM Face

  • 17 Nov 2023 / 9:57 AM

    Voter Turnout: 5% In Chhattisgarh, 11% In Madhya Pradesh Until 9 AM

    As of 9 am, 5.71 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the second phase of voting in Chhattisgarh and 11.13 per cent in Madhya Pradesh.

  • 17 Nov 2023 / 9:48 AM

    CM Chouhan, Congress’ Nath Among Early Voters In Madhya Pradesh Polls

    Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state Congress president Kamal Nath, his son and Lok Sabha MP Nakul Nath and daughter-in-law, home minister Narottam Mishra, sports and youth welfare minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia, industries minister Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon, former minister and Congress leader Jitu Patwari were among the early voters today. 

  • 17 Nov 2023 / 9:45 AM

    One Person Injured In Stone Pelting Incident In MP's Morena

    A scuffle broke out between two sides and stone pelting ensued. Police reached Morena in MP and both sides were removed from there. One person got injured in his head but situation is peaceful right now. A few villagers also complained about a shootout but it has not been verified, DSP Vijay Singh Bhadoriya says. 

  • 17 Nov 2023 / 9:23 AM

    Stone Pelting Reported At Polling Booths In Madhya Pradesh

  • 17 Nov 2023 / 9:16 AM

    Madhya Pradesh CM Casts His Vote In Sehore

  • 17 Nov 2023 / 9:07 AM

    Women's Health, Hygiene, Malnutrition: Concerns In Tribal Areas Of Bastar

    Much of the villages that remain east of the river Indravati in the forested tracts of Abujhmarh hills under Naxal control remain without proper healthcare facilities. Women’s health and hygiene is yet another neglected area. 

    And yet, no politician campaigning in the tribal areas of Bastar ahead of assembly elections 2023 (held on November 7) spoke of health as a major factor. Read full story here.

  • 17 Nov 2023 / 8:54 AM

    'Smart' Polling Station In Indore

    A “smart” polling station where people can vote without having to stand in queues and take 'inked finger' selfies with the help of an Artificial Intelligence-equipped camera has been set up in Indore in Madhya Pradesh. 

    A 'smart' polling station in Indore
    A 'smart' polling station in Indore PTI
  • 17 Nov 2023 / 8:38 AM

    MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Offers Prayers Before Casting Vote

  • 17 Nov 2023 / 8:28 AM

    Chhattisgarh’s Tribal Christians Discontent With BJP, Alienated From Congress

    The tribal christian community in the state feel that the BJP is responsible for politicising tribal identity, while they also blame the Bhupesh Baghel government for not addressing the communal issue on time. Watch interview with Tribal Christian leader and activist Fulsingh Kachlam here.

  • 17 Nov 2023 / 8:17 AM

    Will Ladli Bahen Yojana Impact Women’s Votes In Madhya Pradesh?

    Madhya Pradesh has 26 million women voters and as per the data of 2018, the turnout of women voters was 74.01 per cent - formidable rise in contrast to their 29.01 per cent participation in 1962 elections. 

    As per the Ladli Laxmi Yojana, Chouhan government deposits Rs. 18,000 when a girl child is born and the amount – disbursed in installments – becomes almost Rs. 2 lakhs by the time she appears for class 12 exams.

    Read full story here.

     

  • 17 Nov 2023 / 8:07 AM

    PM Modi Urges Voters To Exercise Their Franchise

  • 17 Nov 2023 / 8:00 AM

    Atrocities Against Adivasis Are Part Of The BJP’s Political Culture: Kamal Nath

    Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath said the Congress party is going to sweep through the state and there will be barely any chance of defection. Read full interview here.

  • 17 Nov 2023 / 7:50 AM

    Farmer Loans Will Be Waived Off; Free Education From KG To PG: CM Baghel

  • 17 Nov 2023 / 7:40 AM

    Education, Employment: Priorities For First-Time Voters In Chhattisgarh

    "Education and gainful employment of youth is the biggest demand for residents like us, who want good jobs and decent salaries. Voting is the only way to elect a responsible government," first-time voter and student Jiteshwari Sinha says. Watch here. 

  • 17 Nov 2023 / 7:31 AM

    Water Crisis, Unemployment, Migration: Major Concerns Of Adivasis In MP

    The Adivasis in Malwa-Nimar and Mahakoshal region want political parties to address issues like the water crisis, agricultural distress, migration, unemployment, unsuccessful implementation of government schemes and the incidents of atrocities directed at them. Read full story here. 

  • 17 Nov 2023 / 7:21 AM

    In Chhattisgarh, Women To Oversee Poll Process In 201 Booths

    In what officials said is a first of its kind move in the country, all polling booths in an Assembly constituency in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur will have women shouldering the entire voting process.

  • 17 Nov 2023 / 7:13 AM

    Polling Begins For 2nd Phase In Chhattisgarh

    Polling began at 7 am in nine polling booths in Naxal-affected Bindranawagarh seat in Gariaband district for security reasons and will end at 3 pm. The polling time in all the 70 constituencies is from 8 am to 5 pm, except in these nine booths.

  • 17 Nov 2023 / 7:05 AM

    Voting Begins In Madhya Pradesh

    Voting begins for all 230 asssembly seats in Madhya Pradesh. As many as 5,60,58,521 voters, including 2,87,82,261 males, 2,71,99,586 females and 1,292 third gender persons, are eligible to exercise their franchise.

  • 17 Nov 2023 / 6:55 AM

    Mock Poll Underway In Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara District

  • 17 Nov 2023 / 6:48 AM

    Preparations Underway For Second Phase Of Voting In Chhattisgarh

National Elections Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election
