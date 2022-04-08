Friday, Apr 08, 2022
Live: RBI Likely To Hold Rates At Record Low, Maintain Accomodative Stance

Live: RBI Likely To Hold Rates At Record Low, Maintain Accomodative Stance
Reserve Bank of India.

Updated: 08 Apr 2022 9:27 am

On April 8, the Reserve Bank of India will announce its monetary policy meet results. This is the first time the central bank has held the RBI policy meeting since the Russia-Ukraine Crisis. RBI governor Shaktikanta Das-led is likely to hold the repo rates at a record low. Since March 2020, the RBI has kept the key interest rates unchanged. Experts are of the view that, amid rising inflation, the RBI is likely to maintain its accommodative instance and keep the key repo rates at a record low. 

  • 08 Apr 2022 / 9:21 AM

    RBI Will Delay First Rates Hike By August: Poll

    According to a Reuters poll, economists believe that the central bank is likely to delay the first key rates hike, since the pandemic, by atleast four months to August. 

