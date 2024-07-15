Weather Update: IMD Sounds Heavy Rainfall Alert Over India; Red Alert For Kerala & Maharashtra

As Monsoon season continues across India, the Indian Meteorological Department has sounded a heavy rainfall alert for parts of the country. As per the latest bulletin, heavy rains will lash over Maharashtra, Kerala and other states.
In Maharashtra, a red alert is in place till July 16 due to heavy rainfall in the region. Furthermore, in Kerala, six districts are on heavy rainfall alert. Schools and colleges in these areas have also been closed due to the rain showers.
Red Alert In Maharashtra And Kerala
The IMD has issued a red alert for Central Maharashtra till Tuesday. As per the Regional Met Centre, Mumbai, Thane and Palghar will receive heavy rain on July 15 to 17.
With this red alert, warnings for waterlogging and flooding have also been issued. Konkan and Goa region have also been placed under a red alert.
In Kerala, three districts have been put on red alert - Malappuram, Kannur, and Kasaragod. These three regions are expected to receive heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over the next few days. An orange alert has placed for Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode, and Wayanad for heavy rainfall.
Following the weather alerts, a holiday was declared for all schools and colleges in the districts.
IMD Sounds Heavy Rainfall Alert
As per the bulletin issued by IMD for Monday, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over Konkan and Goa, Kerala and Mahe, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka over the next five days - putting them on a Red Alert.
Furthermore, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and North Interior Karnataka are expected to receive heavy rainfall till July 19.
For East and North India, light to moderate rainfall is expected over the regions this week. The rain showers are expected to be scattered and isolated.