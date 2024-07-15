International

Weather Update: IMD Sounds Heavy Rainfall Alert Over India; Red Alert For Kerala & Maharashtra

As Monsoon season continues across India, the Indian Meteorological Department has sounded a heavy rainfall alert for parts of the country.

PTI
Representational Image | Photo: PTI
info_icon

As Monsoon season continues across India, the Indian Meteorological Department has sounded a heavy rainfall alert for parts of the country. As per the latest bulletin, heavy rains will lash over Maharashtra, Kerala and other states.

In Maharashtra, a red alert is in place till July 16 due to heavy rainfall in the region. Furthermore, in Kerala, six districts are on heavy rainfall alert. Schools and colleges in these areas have also been closed due to the rain showers.

Red Alert In Maharashtra And Kerala

The IMD has issued a red alert for Central Maharashtra till Tuesday. As per the Regional Met Centre, Mumbai, Thane and Palghar will receive heavy rain on July 15 to 17.

With this red alert, warnings for waterlogging and flooding have also been issued. Konkan and Goa region have also been placed under a red alert.

In Kerala, three districts have been put on red alert - Malappuram, Kannur, and Kasaragod. These three regions are expected to receive heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over the next few days. An orange alert has placed for Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode, and Wayanad for heavy rainfall.

Following the weather alerts, a holiday was declared for all schools and colleges in the districts.

Representational Image | - PTI
Kerala Rainfall: Schools Closed In These Six Districts As Heavy Downpour Continues

BY Outlook Web Desk

IMD Sounds Heavy Rainfall Alert

As per the bulletin issued by IMD for Monday, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over Konkan and Goa, Kerala and Mahe, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka over the next five days - putting them on a Red Alert.

Furthermore, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and North Interior Karnataka are expected to receive heavy rainfall till July 19.

For East and North India, light to moderate rainfall is expected over the regions this week. The rain showers are expected to be scattered and isolated.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Lanka Premier League: Gurbaz-Shadab Seal Colombo Strikers' 9-Wicket Win Over Jaffna Kings
  2. IND Vs ZIM, 5th T20I: Mukesh Kumar Stars As India Complete Resounding Series Win - Data Debrief
  3. India-A Women Tour Of Australia 2024 Live Streaming: Squad, Schedule - All You Need To Know
  4. England's Chris Woakes Not 'Ruling Out' Leading Role At The Ashes
  5. India Vs Zimbabwe, 5th T20I: What Captains Shubman Gill, Sikandar Raza Said After The Match
Football News
  1. Argentina Vs Colombia Final Live Score, Copa America 2024: Lautaro Martinez's Goal In Extra-Time Helps ARG Lift 16th Title
  2. Argentina Vs Colombia, Copa America 2024: Messi Breaks Down, Forced Off In Final Due To Injury
  3. ESP Vs ENG, Euro 2024 Final: Rodri Predicts Bright Prospects For Spain After European Success
  4. ESP 2-1 ENG, Euro 2024 Final: Oyarzabal Revels In 'Job Done' After Powering Spain To Glory
  5. ESP 2-1 ENG, Euro 2024 Final: Cucurella Salutes Spain 'Family', Morata Thanks Iniesta
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon: Carlos Alcaraz Outplays Novak Djokovic In Final To Retain Title - In Pics
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Still More To Come From 'Incredible' Carlos Alcaraz, Says Novak Djokovic
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic Living Childhood Dream Despite Final Defeat
  4. 'I've Done My Job' Quips Alcaraz As Spain And England Gear Up For Berlin Showpiece
  5. Novak Djokovic Vs Carlos Alcaraz Final Highlights, Wimbledon 2024: Spaniard Retains Crown
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  4. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News LIVE: Schools Closed In Kerala, Karnataka, Goa Due To Heavy Rain; Trump Heads Convention Day After Being Shot
  2. Kerala: Indian Navy Team To Search For Missing Sanitation Worker In Amayizhanchan Canal; Authorities Begin Blame Game
  3. Puja Khedkar Row: 'Non-Creamy' OBC Quota IAS Officer's Father Declared Rs 40 Cr Of Assets To Fight LS Polls
  4. SC Ruling On Divorced Women Seeking Alimony Is Against Shariah Law: Muslim Personal Law Board
  5. Why Is Jharkhand Facing Frequent Droughts? 
Entertainment News
  1. Parineeti Chopra Holds Hands With Husband Raghav Chadha At 2024 Wimbledon Finals
  2. Taylor Swift Performs In Milan After 13 Years, Wears New ‘Fearless’ And ‘Tortured Poet’ Dresses
  3. Here's Why Randeep Hooda Bought 200 Tickets Worth Rs 50,000 Each While Filming For 'Swantantrya Veer Savarkar'
  4. Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 2' Gets Trimmed By 20 Minutes After Negative Reviews: Report
  5. Bakhtiyaar Irani Reveals He Was Replaced By A 'Bigger Name' At The Last Minute In 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'
US News
  1. Presidential Nomination, Potential VP Picks: Donald Trump Arrives For RNC After Assassination Attempt
  2. Alabama: 7 People Including Child Die In Shooting At Birmingham Nightclub
  3. Trump Assassination Attempt: Melania Trump Breaks Silence; Biden's Oval Office Address & More
  4. Taylor Swift Performs In Milan After 13 Years, Wears New ‘Fearless’ And ‘Tortured Poet’ Dresses
  5. Video Of Trump's Assassin Saying 'I Hate Trump' Going Viral | Is It Really Him?
World News
  1. Weather Update: IMD Sounds Heavy Rainfall Alert Over India; Red Alert For Kerala & Maharashtra
  2. Euro Finals 2024: 5 Killed In Car Bomb Blast At Cafe In Somalia
  3. King Charles III To Visit Australia And Samoa Amid Recovery From Cancer Treatment
  4. Presidential Nomination, Potential VP Picks: Donald Trump Arrives For RNC After Assassination Attempt
  5. Alabama: 7 People Including Child Die In Shooting At Birmingham Nightclub
Latest Stories
  1. Bastille Day 2024: Military Parade, Fireworks & Paris Olympics Torch Relay To Mark France's National Holiday
  2. Tamil Nadu BSP Chief Murder: Police Says 1 Accused Killed In Encounter In Tiruvallur
  3. John Cena On Meeting Shah Rukh Khan At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Wedding: He's Had A Positive Effect On My Life
  4. Imran Khan Arrested Again Hours After Acquittal In Illegal Marriage Case | List Of Cases Against Ex-Pak PM
  5. Trump Rally Shooting: FBI Confirms Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump; Gunman Among 2 Dead | Top Points
  6. Sports News July 14 Highlights: Carlos Alcaraz Wins Wimbledon 2024; India Beat Zimbabwe In 5th T20I
  7. Who Shot Donald Trump? 20-Year-Old Thomas Matthew Crooks Identified As Shooter | What We Know
  8. Breaking News July 14 Highlights: Trump Shooting, Israel-Gaza War, NEET Updates & More