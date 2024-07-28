United States

Iron Man Is Coming Back? Robert Downey Jr. Announces Return To Marvel Universe As A New Character

Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige announced that Robert Downey Jr. will return as the villain, Doctor Doom, in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom
Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom Photo: X
Kevin Feige, President of Marvel Studios, revealed that Robert Downey Jr. will return to the Marvel Universe as the infamous Fantastic Four villain, Doctor Doom. This surprising announcement was made at Marvel's San Diego Comic-Con panel.
BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

Downey Jr., who spent over a decade portraying the beloved superhero Iron Man, last appeared in 2019's "Avengers: Endgame," where his character heroically sacrificed himself to save the universe. His return marks a significant shift as he transitions from hero to villain.

Making a dramatic entrance at the Comic-Con panel, Downey Jr. appeared on stage in an olive-green robe surrounded by individuals wearing Doctor Doom's iconic metal mask. He then removed his mask to reveal his identity, eliciting wild cheers from the audience. "New mask, same task," Downey quipped to the excited crowd.

Feige also confirmed that the Russo brothers, known for directing several major MCU films including "Infinity War," will direct the next two Avengers movies. Downey Jr. is set to play Doctor Doom in "Avengers: Doomsday," slated for release in May 2026, and "Avengers: Secret Wars," set for May 2027.

"If we’re going to bring Doctor Doom to the screen — he is one of the most complex characters, most entertaining characters in all of fiction," said Joe Russo. "If we’re going to do this … then we are going to need the greatest actor in the world."

This announcement follows the record-setting opening weekend for "Deadpool & Wolverine" and a renewed enthusiasm for the MCU. The latest "Fantastic Four" movie, featuring Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic and Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, is scheduled for release in July 2025.

Fans eagerly await Downey Jr.'s portrayal of Doctor Doom, anticipating a new era for the Marvel Universe with one of its most complex and intriguing villains brought to life by a beloved actor.

