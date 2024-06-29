International

‘A Reality Show': US And Global Media Headlines On The Biden-Trump Debate

From New Delhi to Beijing and beyond, President Joe Biden's performance was widely panned. However, his Republican challenger, Donald Trump, did not escape criticism, either.

AP
Joe Biden and Donald Trump | Photo: AP
info_icon

Some 48 million viewers in the United States watched the highly anticipated debate between President Joe Biden and his Republican challenger, Donald Trump, on Thursday night.

The debate, held at CNN's headquarters in Atlanta, saw the two candidates engage in a heated exchange on various issues, including abortion, the economy, and foreign policy. The tone was often confrontational, with both candidates trading barbs and personal attacks.

Biden, already facing criticism over his age, was unable to match the energy of Trump, who is only three years his junior. From New Delhi to Beijing and beyond, President Biden's performance was widely panned. However, his Republican challenger did not escape criticism, either.

How US And Global Media Covered The US Presidential Debate

  • CNN (US): Biden’s disastrous debate pitches his reelection bid into crisis

  • New York Times (US): A Fumbling Performance, and a Panicking Party

  • The Washington Post (US): Biden Stumbles In Fiery Debate As Trump Spreads Falsehood

  • TIME Magazine (US): The Internet Can’t Get Over This Moment From the Biden-Trump Presidential Debate

  • Al Jazeera (Qatar): Biden falls flat against Trump in first 2024 US presidential debate

  • DW (Germany): US election 2024: Debate 'a disaster for Joe Biden'

  • The Guardian (UK): ‘Defcon 1 moment’: Biden’s debate performance sends Democrats into panic

  • BBC (UK): Biden's incoherent debate performance heightens fears over his age

  • TASS (Russia): Trump’s presidential debate win puts final nail in Biden’s political coffin

  • Global Times (China): First TV face-off between Biden and Trump 'like a reality show'

  • The Indian Express (India): US Presidential debate: Boorish Trump, struggling Biden, and some boring TV

  • Folha de Sao Paulo (Brazil): Trump corners Biden in tense debate

  • TRT World (Turkey): Biden and Trump betray anti-Palestinian bias in presidential debate

  • France 24 (France): Biden stumbles, Trump lies in first US presidential debate of 2024

